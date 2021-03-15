UPDATED: Culpeper Chamber calls off circuit court clerk's candidates' forum

With the March 30 Special Election just two weeks away, local voters will not get to hear from the two candidates running for Culpeper Clerk of the Circuit Court in a side-by-side format.
Monday at about noon the Culpeper County Chamber of Commerce cancelled Monday night’s virtual forum without giving a reason.
“Due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control, the Clerk of the Court’s candidate’s forum scheduled for this evening has been canceled,” said Chamber CEO Jeff Say in a brief email to the Star-Exponent Monday afternoon. “It will not be rescheduled.”
The candidates are acting clerk Carson Beard and School Board Chairman Marshall Keene.
As of Monday, 850 people had voted early in person in the Special Election in the registrar’s office and another 472 had returned ballots by mail, according to Culpeper County Registrar James Clements. There are 35,288 registered voters in Culpeper County.
By later in the day Monday, Say informed the Star-Exponent the Chamber would instead pre-record each candidate individually, “if willing,” and air their responses prior to the Special Election. The date for airing of the interviews and on what format is unknown.
“In the original forum, candidates were given pre-written questions that they received ahead of time,” Say wrote in an email Monday evening. “The Chamber will pre-record each candidate individually, if willing, with this same format and air it prior to the election.”
He added, “The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce has served as a vehicle for voter education through candidate forums for many years. We serve as the moderator. We look forward to continuing to educate our community.”
Beard is scheduled to record his segment Tuesday with the chamber. Details of Keene’s participation in the new format remained unknown, though efforts were made by the Star-Exponent to reach him for comment. He is chairman of the Culpeper GOP and a Sheriff’s Office investigator.
Culpeper Media Network had planned to film and Say to moderate the virtual forum, with the candidates appearing in person side-by-side, Monday night at Germanna Community College.
Culpeper Media Station Manager Jon Krawchuk said they were excited, ready to go and just packing up to start filming when Say called.
“It’s unfortunate, we were excited to provide this valuable service to the community so they would be informed when they go to the polls,” Krawchuk said on Monday. “We’re very sad to have this opportunity fall through.”
Say declined to answer additional questions from the Star-Exponent about why the forum was called off. He referred to his board, saying he is abiding by their wishes in sticking with the statement.
“We apologize as we looked forward to educating the community and remind the public that there is a special election for Culpeper County Clerk of the Court March 30,” Say said in the email.
Chamber Board member Ginny Koontz said in a phone call all she knew about the cancellation was the statement released by Say.
Chamber Board Chairwoman Randi Richards-Lutz returned a call later in the day from the Star-Exponent, saying she could not comment on the reasons behind the cancellation.
Beard, on his campaign Facebook page, posted soon after announcement of the forum cancellation. In the post, Beard said he contacted Say asking about the reason for the cancellation, “and he was unable to divulge.”
Beard said in a follow-up phone with the Star-Exponent that Say notified him Monday of the cancellation, which came as a complete surprise.
Say would only say it was due to unforeseen circumstances, said Beard, who asked why more than once.
“I’ve been ready to go twice now—the forum was first scheduled on March 11 and that was rescheduled due to my opponent’s schedule,” Beard said Monday afternoon. “I was ready to go tonight, looking forward to it, and very disappointed to have it cancelled completely.”
A Culpeper native, Beard has worked in the circuit clerk court’s office since late 2014. Judge Dale Durrer appointed him to the interim post after former clerk Janice Corbin retired in December with three years left on the eight-year term of the constitutional office position.
Shortly thereafter, the Board of Supervisors, led by Tom Underwood, petitioned the court to hold a Special Election on March 30 to fill out the remaining term versus waiting until the November elections. The Special Election will cost the county an estimated $86,000.
Keene’s campaign Facebook page did not address the candidates’ forum cancellation. He did not respond to messages and phone calls from the Star-Exponent.
Culpeper County School Board Superintendent Anthony Brads was asked if there were any conflicting events or meetings Monday night with the school board, of which Keene is chairman.
Brads said, “I am sorry but CCPS has nothing to do with this election whatsoever. The School Board’s schedule did not conflict with the forum.”
In a recent Facebook post that was also sent in the mail as a campaign flyer, Keene, who is running for the historically non-party-affiliated office as a Republican, addressed recent criticism about an earlier campaign flyer featuring images of a Bible and a gun.
“God, Guns & Country is What Makes America Great!” Keene posted on Facebook saying he featured “the things I am most proud of” on the flier, including a picture of his family.
“As part of the DEMOCRATS ‘Cancel Culture’ it was even suggested that I apologize for displaying this picture. My response is simple and direct, NO!” the candidate posted.
To learn more about the candidates for Clerk of the Court, the chamber suggested logging onto carsonbeard.com and keeneforclerk.com.