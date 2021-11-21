UPDATED: Culpeper Chamber: Friends of the Rappahannock is nonprofit of the year

One of the region’s conservation groups that quietly goes about its business was surprised this month to be recognized for its work by the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber named Friends of the Rappahannock, which tries to protect the free-flowing river from its Blue Ridge headwaters to the Chesapeake Bay, its 2021 Nonprofit of the Year.

FOR leaders April Harper and Carleigh Starkson, who were surprised by the award, accepted the honor during the chamber’s Nov. 4 gala at Germanna Community College’s Daniel Technology Center.

“This was great for our organization and for Culpeper,” Culpeper native Mike Shaw, FOR’s Upper Rappahannock river steward, said in an interview Saturday. “It confirms that people know we care and are working hard to help the area, the community and the watershed.

“It was super exciting,” Shaw said of the chamber’s decision. “I was pumped when I was told we had received the award.”

FOR has had a brick-and-mortar office in Culpeper for two years, but it has been offering education programs, interpretive trips and water-quality improvement projects in the region for many years, FOR Deputy Director Bryan Hofmann said Saturday.