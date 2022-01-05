UPDATED: Culpeper County declares local State of Emergency due to widespread outages

At the urging of its Emergency Services Director, the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors late Tuesday declared a local State of Emergency as more than 5,000 households woke up without power Wednesday morning following two frigid nights.
A warming center opened overnight Tuesday night at Culpeper County Volunteer Rescue Squad Co. 11, 1121 N. Main St. in town. Several people visited the site to warm up and charge devices. The site was converted to a sheltering operation as of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
“Emergency Services said they were referring people to local hotels, but all the hotels are full,” said Maria Aldarondo, a Culpeper Social Services eligibility worker who was manning the shelter Wednesday afternoon.
“A few people came here last night to warm up and charge devices,” she said. “Now it’s an official shelter and people can actually stay if they want to.”
Winter Storm Frida generated 10-12 inches and more of heavy snow around the Culpeper area on Jan. 3, the first Monday of the New Year. More snow is forecasted for Thursday night, with frigid temperatures continuing through the weekend.
The storm has caused unprecedented and extensive damage to the fragile electric infrastructure, toppling trees and limbs and blocking crews from accessing rural roads. Full restoration will take days.
“Although the storm has passed, we are still experiencing significant impacts of long-term power outages throughout the county,” said Culpeper County EMS Director Bill Ooten. “We are receiving multiple requests for sheltering as temperatures continue to drop below freezing at night.”
Local residents responded to a Star-Exponent Facebook post Tuesday night announcing the local state of emergency, requesting personal experiences without power in the cold. Most reported being without power for 48 hours.
“No power in Boston on Slate Mills Road. No heat either,” Jamie Tanner said Wednesday morning.
On the county’s other end in Amissvile, Kim Maine posted she had been without power since 8:30 a.m. on Monday, at the start of the snow storm.
“Suspect it will be at least 48 hours or more out here…Lucky to have a wood stove and generator,” Maine said.
Several lamented freezers and refrigerators of spoiled food while others said they were getting by with generators and heaters. One person reported having no water and being confined to one room for heat.
“Power out since Monday at 8 a.m. Still waiting patiently. Using generator and kerosene heater…getting expensive to use these. But surviving,” posted Sharon Powell.
Adjoining counties of Madison, Orange and Spotsylvania, hard hit in the storm, had also declared local states of emergency, according to Culpeper County Board Chairman Gary Deal.
The declaration supplements local government efforts in providing emergency services to citizens through mutual aid, state resources if necessary and possible state or federal reimbursement after the fact for local emergency costs, Deal said in a message following Tuesday night’s board meeting.
The two power companies serving Culpeper County—Dominion and Rappahannock Electric Cooperative—indicated the bulk of restoration efforts would be complete by the end of the week with certain areas not getting their lights back until the weekend, Ooten said.
Power crews were working through the night in difficult conditions with sites still inaccessible due to roads blocked by trees.
The EMS Director said they have already received multiple requests for sheltering and warming centers and anticipate many more over the next 24-48 hours due to the prolonged outages.
The EMS Department started early Wednesday converting the warming center at Co. 11 into a sheltering operation, Ooten said. County staff was on location by mid-afternoon to provide sheltering needs to citizens still experiencing extended power outages.
Those seeking to use the shelter are asked to please bring a photo ID, medications and any special medical equipment they may need. Pets are not permitted into the shelter. Rides to the shelter are available at vatransit.org.
“Once again, weather conditions may slow power restoration efforts further so we are preparing for that scenario,” Ooten said of precipitation in the forecast Thursday.
Ooten said he recommended the local state of emergency because many county agencies are already experiencing staffing shortages due to COVID-19 illness that resulted in limited resources to manage and mitigate requests for assistance during Winter Storm Frida.
“So far we are managing with the local resources at hand via help from several county departments and even some volunteers. These departments however, like many others, are also experiencing some staffing shortages due to both COVID-19-related illness as well as their own impacts from the winter storm,” Ooten said.
In spite of challenges, their coordinated efforts have assisted numerous residents over the past 24 to 48 hours with issues related to the snow storm and power outages during freezing temperatures to start 2022.
“My hope is that the power companies will have everything back up and running within the next couple of days. Until then, we are poised to do everything we can and utilize every resource that we can access to support our citizens,” Ooten said.
The state of emergency will facilitate mutual aid if needed, he said.
But for now, Ooten said, “We are managing and mitigating the current demand effectively with our own local resources thanks to the commitment, dedication and hard work of our county employees and volunteers.”
At Tuesday night’s meeting, East Fairfax Supervisor Kathy Campbell and Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood voted against the local emergency declaration.
Underwood wanted to amend the declaration Ooten wrote up to have it be active only until Jan. 11, at the latest. He said the board could vote to end the state of emergency earlier if all the power came back on before then.
The board did not support the amendment.
“It will be at least a week or more before everybody gets back on,” said Jefferson Supervisor Brad Rosenberger. He added that more winter weather in the forecast for this week “could throw it all askew.”
“To have it in place doesn’t hurt a thing,” Rosenberger said, stating the declaration should not be cut short.
Underwood, as he has in voting against COVID local emergency declarations in the past, said states of emergency remove individual liberty.
He said at Tuesday night’s meeting that the declarations are most impactful when it has an estimated end date attached to give more credence and severity to the specific “state of emergency.”
For those not part of government, issuing the declaration somehow removes their freedom, Underwood said.
“I prefer to use them as sparingly as possible,” he said.
Campbell said in a phone call Wednesday the vote was for putting an end date to the state of emergency.
“It’s like crying wolf—people see that, oh my gosh, just because of a storm that happened two days ago,” she said. “We were, just give it a week, to the 11th, and then it will end.”
Campbell referenced the shift to virtual everything at the start of COVID saying people used it as an excuse not to show up for work or meetings.
Campbell, who is the town supervisor, did not lose power during Winter Storm Frida and says she never does thanks to Culpeper Light & Power. She marveled there were only two small outages Monday in town.
“That’s amazing—that is huge. They are phenomenal,” she said of town crews.
Culpeper Star-Exponent Editor Emily Jennings contributed to this report.
