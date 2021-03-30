UPDATED: Culpeper Election Board chair relieves precinct officer, exits polling place with clerk candidate Keene

In the phone interview early Tuesday afternoon, Holmes said he also asked Keene to leave the interior of the West Fairfax polling place, which is in the basement of Culpeper United Methodist Church off James Madison Highway, for violating state elections rules.

The rules say candidates may pass through a polling place, but cannot linger, and afterward must remain at least 40 feet away from the door, he said.

“Mr. Keene was at West Fairfax longer than seven minutes, which is the limit,” Holmes said. “He was informed of his violation and was asked to leave.”

Keene was on the premises for quite a while, he said. “He was made aware of the time period violation; he knew he was in violation,” Holmes said.

In an interview at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Holmes revised his earlier statement, and said he did not ask Keene to leave “because of the circumstances.” Keene said he would not leave until after the officer who was relieved left, so all three men left at the same time after Holmes went away to do paperwork about the matter and returned, Holmes said then.

There was “some confusion” about the former precinct officer’s party affiliation, Holmes said in the first interview.