UPDATED: Culpeper Election Board chair relieves precinct officer, exits polling place with clerk candidate Keene

The Culpeper County Board of Elections chairman relieved a precinct official Tuesday as voters cast Election Day ballots in the special election for clerk of the Circuit Court.
“It was brought to our attention by one of the candidates that an elections official was posting to social media, which is a violation,” Culpeper Board of Elections Chairman Jim Holmes said in an interview. “I went there and the chief election official had been posting things online.”
Holmes said Marshall Keene, who is challenging Circuit Court interim clerk Carson Beard for the office, notified the county Board of Elections of the Instagram post by the precinct’s chief elections officer.
Keene and Republican Committee Corresponding Secretary Sherrie Settle did not reply to Culpeper Star-Exponent queries about the incident.
Holmes said he went to the precinct to investigate at about 9:50 a.m., and talked with Keene.
Keene asked Holmes to remove Chief Elections Officer R. Smyth, saying his continued presence was unfair to Keene, Holmes said. Keene refused to leave until Smyth was removed, he said.
Holmes asked Smyth to leave, and swore in his replacement on the spot, he said.
Holmes said he relieved Smyth to “to avoid the appearance of impropriety.”
In the phone interview early Tuesday afternoon, Holmes said he also asked Keene to leave the interior of the West Fairfax polling place, which is in the basement of Culpeper United Methodist Church off James Madison Highway, for violating state elections rules.
The rules say candidates may pass through a polling place, but cannot linger, and afterward must remain at least 40 feet away from the door, he said.
“Mr. Keene was at West Fairfax longer than seven minutes, which is the limit,” Holmes said. “He was informed of his violation and was asked to leave.”
Keene was on the premises for quite a while, he said. “He was made aware of the time period violation; he knew he was in violation,” Holmes said.
In an interview at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Holmes revised his earlier statement, and said he did not ask Keene to leave “because of the circumstances.” Keene said he would not leave until after the officer who was relieved left, so all three men left at the same time after Holmes went away to do paperwork about the matter and returned, Holmes said then.
There was “some confusion” about the former precinct officer’s party affiliation, Holmes said in the first interview.
Holmes addressed the Culpeper County Republican Committee’s Tuesday-morning Facebook post about the incident, which asserted the officer was a Democrat.
The post read, “BREAKING: Democrat Chief Election Officer REMOVED from West Fairfax polling place after illegal election law violations.” A red arrow pointed toward Smyth’s ID badge, which read “CHIEF OFFICER.”
In red, these words were superimposed over Smyth’s photo: “DEMOCRAT Election Officer & West Fairfax.”
Smyth’s photo, holding an official ballot that was marked for Carson Beard, bore the words: “FIRST VOTER OF THE DAY #TEAMBEARD”
Smyth did not confirm that he posted the picture, Holmes said.
County Attorney Bobbi Jo Alexis is investigating the matter, he said.
“To suggest we have a Democratic officer of election is absurd,” Holmes said. “We don’t have Democratic or Republican representatives as officers of election. They must discharge their duties without prejudice or bias, and they take an oath to do so. I don’t know how that post happened. Anyone can put words with a picture online. We don’t know who put words with that picture.”
Culpeper County Democratic Committee Chairman Jim Restel said Tuesday that Smyth is not a member of the Democratic committee and has not been in recent years.
“He isn’t affiliated with the party at all, as far as I know,” Restel said.
Shortly before noon Tuesday, Virginia Republican Party Chair Richard L. Anderson commented about the matter on the Culpeper County Republican Committee’s Facebook page.
“This was not an ‘appearance’ of impropriety—it was actual, in-fact impropriety and a violation of state law. Despite the statement in the news article that there was ‘confusion’ over the now-fired precinct officer’s party affiliation, there is ample online evidence that he is a leftist partisan who used his official position of public trust in an attempt to influence the outcome of free and fair elections—a clear violation of his oath,” Anderson wrote, beneath the committee’s photo of Smyth. “After the close of this election, the Republican Party of Virginia is prepared to exercise every option in the pursuit of remedies.”