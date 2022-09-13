UPDATED: Fauquier teacher, wife found dead in Town of Culpeper home

A Fauquier County Public Schools teacher and his wife were found dead of gunshot wounds at their home Friday in the Town of Culpeper.

Around 2:25 p.m. on Sept. 9, Culpeper County E-911 received a call related to an incident in the area of the 15000-block of Burgandine Ave., in the housing development behind Lowe’s home improvement shopping center, according to a PD release on Monday.

Based on information from the caller, officers immediately responded to the area and located two deceased people inside a residence. Culpeper Police Department detectives responded to the scene to collect evidence and interview witnesses.

The deceased were identified as married couple, Daniel Garrison, 41, and Stacey Garrison, 40, of Culpeper, according to the release.

Based on the initial investigation, there was no evidence of any threat to the safety of the community related to the double fatality, the release stated.

At this time, the Culpeper Police Department is not looking for any persons of interests, according to an updated release Tuesday.

Mr. Garrison was a science teacher at Auburn Middle School in Warrenton since 2016, according to a school system release. School officials had support in place for students and staff when classes resumed Monday.

"The well-being of our students and staff is our top priority," Auburn Principal Matt Yonkey said in a statement. "We will do everything we can to help them through this experience."

Yonkey and Auburn Assistant Principal Kim Holcomb invited staff to assemble at the school Saturday evening “to lean on one another and learn plans to support students and staff.” Approximately 40 staff members attended in person and virtually.

The Culpeper Police Department sends its heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, and coworkers of Mr. and Mrs. Garrison. This is an active and on-going investigation.

Police could not confirm if the deaths were double suicide or homicide-suicide, or something else. The investigation is ongoing.

As is standard policy for any fatal incident involving gunshot wounds, the Commonwealth of Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will also conduct an investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Detective Andrew Terrill at 540/829-5521 tips@culpeperva.gov. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips by calling Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540/727- 0300.