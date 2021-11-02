UPDATED: Gugino ousts Chase in Culpeper's Stevensburg District

Political newcomer Susan Gugino won big Tuesday in the Stevensburg District race for the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors.

According to unofficial results from the State Board of Elections, Gugino captured 1,413 votes compared to 841 for Culpeper Planning Commissioner Laura Rogers and 713 for Supervisor Bill Chase, Culpeper County’s longest-serving elected official.

On Wednesday, Gugino expressed her thanks to the district’s residents for their vote of confidence.

“I want to thank you, Stevensburg, for your support,” she told the Culpeper Star-Exponent. “I enjoyed our chats on the phone or at your door.

“I will strive to do my best to serve you on the Board of Supervisors,” Gugino added. “I also look forward to working with the other supervisors to ensure the best for Culpeper.”

Culpeper County Republican Committee Chair Marshall Keene, who lives in the district, also commented on the race.

“I think all three of those candidates are on the conservative side,” Keene said in an interview Tuesday night. “However, Susan was the Republican nominee, and we’re excited to have Susan represent Stevensburg.”