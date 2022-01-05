 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATED: Hiker found safe by ranger in Shenandoah National Park
UPDATED: Hiker found safe by ranger in Shenandoah National Park

Pulley

Pulley

 NPS

Shenandoah National Park announced Wednesday afternoon it had safely located a female hiker who went missing Christmas Eve.

Brittany N. Pulley, 32, was last seen Dec. 24 hiking north on the Appalachian Trail from McCormick Gap in the southern Shenandoah Valley. She was wearing a black coat, navy beanie, and black gloves.

Park officials said Pulley was likely also equipped with a blue/gray Ozark one person tent, a green Teton 651 backpack, and a WACOOL hydration pack.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 5, SNP posted: “UPDATE: We are happy to announce that a Shenandoah National Park Ranger located Ms. Brittany Pulley today and she is safe.”

