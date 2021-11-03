UPDATED: Hutchins returned to Culpeper School Board; Desilets, Smith re-elected

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Four years ago, Hutchins, an independent, was ousted by Republican challenger Marshall Keene.

In a Star-Exponent interview Tuesday night, Keene congratulated Hutchins—”something she didn’t do for me four years ago when I beat her,” he said.

“But I congratulate her and wish her well. She does have the experience,” he said. “However, I am concerned about some of the votes that may come her way, and if she’ll be a true representation of Stevensburg. It’s no secret that parents want to have a voice. I hope that she can transition from how she represented Stevensburg four years ago, to how it’s being represented today.”

Keene described Rebecca Bragg as the “conservative candidate” for the School Board; he had personally endorsed her.

“I thought she would have represented Stevensburg similar to the way I did, but you know, hey, it’s a good experience for a first-time candidate,” he said. “I congratulate her for even trying.”

With four of five precincts reporting Tuesday night, Deborah Desilets, the School Board’s unopposed Jefferson District representative, was re-elected with 95 percent (2,646 votes) of the total. People cast 135 write-in votes, or 4.8 percent of the total.

With five of six precincts reporting Tuesday night, Betsy Smith, the School Board’s unopposed Cedar Mountain District representative, was re-elected with 96.9 percent (2,000 votes) of the total. People cast 63 write-in votes, or 3 percent of the total.

