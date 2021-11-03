UPDATED: Hutchins returned to Culpeper School Board; Desilets, Smith re-elected

Elizabeth Hutchins, a former Culpeper School Board member, will return to the School Board this winter representing the county’s Stevensburg District.
Hutchins, an independent, won 48 percent of Election Day’s total ballots, with 1,439 votes, compared to Rebecca Bragg’s 32.9 percent (983 votes) and Republican nominee Lori Medley’s 18.5 percent (552 votes), according to the State Board of Elections.
“I am extremely grateful to all the folks across the county for their support in my bid to represent the Stevensburg District on the Culpeper School Board,” Hutchins said late Wednesday. “I am humbled to once again be serving our district and the children of Culpeper County.
“While other issues in the state and nation concern me personally, my focus as a School Board member will be on our students, our teachers and staff, and improving our school system,” she said. “We don’t need division and criticism, we need support and solutions.
“Our children deserve a strong partnership of parents, community members, and teachers to provide them with the tools they need to succeed. I will work to build that relationship,” Hutchins added. “When making decisions, I always ask if it’s what’s best for our students.”
She especially thanked Stevensburg voters for giving her the opportunity “to continue to work for the best education we can provide for our students.”
Four years ago, Hutchins, an independent, was ousted by Republican challenger Marshall Keene.
In a Star-Exponent interview Tuesday night, Keene congratulated Hutchins—”something she didn’t do for me four years ago when I beat her,” he said.
“But I congratulate her and wish her well. She does have the experience,” he said. “However, I am concerned about some of the votes that may come her way, and if she’ll be a true representation of Stevensburg. It’s no secret that parents want to have a voice. I hope that she can transition from how she represented Stevensburg four years ago, to how it’s being represented today.”
Keene described Rebecca Bragg as the “conservative candidate” for the School Board; he had personally endorsed her.
“I thought she would have represented Stevensburg similar to the way I did, but you know, hey, it’s a good experience for a first-time candidate,” he said. “I congratulate her for even trying.”
With four of five precincts reporting Tuesday night, Deborah Desilets, the School Board’s unopposed Jefferson District representative, was re-elected with 95 percent (2,646 votes) of the total. People cast 135 write-in votes, or 4.8 percent of the total.
With five of six precincts reporting Tuesday night, Betsy Smith, the School Board’s unopposed Cedar Mountain District representative, was re-elected with 96.9 percent (2,000 votes) of the total. People cast 63 write-in votes, or 3 percent of the total.
