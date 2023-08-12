The Virginia Department of Corrections is actively searching for an inmate who escaped from a hospital in Henrico County, according to a release Saturday.

Naseem Isaiah Roulack, 21, who was incarcerated at Greensville Correctional Center in Jarratt, escaped around 5:50 a.m. on Saturday from two state corrections security officers while under their supervision at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital.

The Woodbridge man is serving a 13-year sentence for charges of aggravated malicious wounding, grand larceny, and hit and run, according to DOC.

Roulack was last seen exiting a bathroom in the hospital. He was wearing a white gown, white socks and no shoes, according to the release.

The hospital was placed on lockdown at approximately 7 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities described Roulack as Black male, 5’8, 177 pounds with brown eyes. VADOC is working with other law enforcement agencies to locate him.

Roulack has three identified tattoos, including one on his chest that reads “Marie,” one on his left arm that reads “RIP Ish” and one on his right arm that reads “Faith Is Seeing Light With Your Heart When All Your Eyes See Is Darkness.”

Anyone with information is urged to dial 911 and to not approach Roulack.

According to online court records, Roulack, was previously convicted in 2018 in Prince William for robbery, grand larceny of a firearm and grand theft auto.

Earlier this year, also in Prince William, he pleased guilty in the aggravated malicious wounding case, according to court records.