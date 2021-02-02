UPDATED: Overnight snow, poor road conditions cancels Culpeper schools for 2nd day

As usual for Central Virginia snowstorms, what fell on Sunday and what is coming Monday wasn’t, and likely won’t be, simply beautiful white flakes falling from the sky.

After snow, rain and sleet fell at different times Sunday, with between 3 and 5 or more inches of snow measured in different spots around the region, the weather forecast for Sunday evening into Monday included just about every component there is for winter storms.

What started as rain and freezing rain Sunday night was followed by more of that back and forth Monday, and snow overnight Tuesday.

Making it all feel worse on a day when the high temperature was 34 degrees with windy conditions.

VDOT urged motorists to remember to clean snow and ice from their vehicles before starting a trip, to improve their own visibility and to keep flying debris from becoming a hazard. Also important: keeping a safe distance behind trucks plowing or retreating roads, and remembering to move over or slow down for vehicles with blinking blue, red or amber lights.