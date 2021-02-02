UPDATED: Overnight snow, poor road conditions cancels Culpeper schools for 2nd day

People who hoped for serious snow on the last day of January saw their wishes granted by a storm that had state police helping nearly 700 motorists across Virginia who were in crashes or stuck on snowy roads.
Troopers with the Culpeper Division of the Virginia State Police responded to 30 disabled vehicles and 24 crashes as of 9 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2021, the agency said Sunday evening.
Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office deputies were also out on local roads assisting stranded motorists.
Culpeper received five to six inches of snowfall in the weather event, mainly on Sunday, with additional accumulation of winter mix, according to Culpeper Public Services Director Jim Hoy.
As predicted, areas around Culpeper received overnight snow Tuesday, freezing drizzle and sleet as the major nor’easter worked its way up the coast, dumping feet of snow on northern states like New Jersey and New York.
All the accidents and mishaps happened despite State Police advisories urging Virginians to avoid traveling during the winter storm. Authorities recommended motorists avoid travel until roads are passable.
School divisions across the region—including Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock—closed Monday because of the snow. Orange schools were set to resume partial in-person learning on Monday, Feb. 1, but the weather delayed that re-start.
OCPS will be closed again on Tuesday to in-person and virtual learning. Rappahannock County and Fauquier County Public Schools are also closed Feb. 2.
Culpeper County Public Schools announced Monday night it would operate on a two-hour delay, but then cancelled classes at 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday due to continued inclement weather conditions and bad back roads.
Culpeper County courts closed the first day of February as well due to the snow. Culpeper Christian School closed Feb. 1 and had a two-hour delay on Tuesday while Epiphany Catholic School closed Feb. 1 and Feb. 2.
Crews in the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Culpeper District made significant progress treating roads Sunday into Monday. Slick driving conditions were present early Monday on back roads with additional refreeze and precipitation Tuesday.
Most primary highways—including I-66 in Fauquier County—were wet, with isolated patches of snow or ice on their surfaces, the agency said.
VDOT’s Culpeper District includes Albemarle, Culpeper, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties.
Across Virginia from midnight on Sunday through 9 p.m., State Police responded to 362 traffic crashes and 321 disabled vehicles.
The majority of crashes Sunday involved only damage to vehicles, Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corrine Geller said in a statement.
As usual for Central Virginia snowstorms, what fell on Sunday and what is coming Monday wasn’t, and likely won’t be, simply beautiful white flakes falling from the sky.
After snow, rain and sleet fell at different times Sunday, with between 3 and 5 or more inches of snow measured in different spots around the region, the weather forecast for Sunday evening into Monday included just about every component there is for winter storms.
What started as rain and freezing rain Sunday night was followed by more of that back and forth Monday, and snow overnight Tuesday.
Making it all feel worse on a day when the high temperature was 34 degrees with windy conditions.
VDOT urged motorists to remember to clean snow and ice from their vehicles before starting a trip, to improve their own visibility and to keep flying debris from becoming a hazard. Also important: keeping a safe distance behind trucks plowing or retreating roads, and remembering to move over or slow down for vehicles with blinking blue, red or amber lights.
Dominion Power reported no outages for the area as of Monday morning. Rappahannock Electric Cooperative had two active outage events in Culpeper as of 11:30 a.m. on Monday, impacting 37 customers. All REC outages across its large district had been restored by Tuesday morning.
Use VDOT’s free 511 tools to know road conditions along your route and at your destination, the agency suggested.
VDOT’s Customer Service Center is open 24 hours a day to answer questions and take reports of road hazards. Call 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623) or visit my.vdot.virginia.gov.
Culpeper Star-Exponent staff writer Clint Schemmer and Free Lance-Star staff writers contributed to this report.