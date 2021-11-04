UPDATED: Person on train tracks fatally struck by Amtrak in Orange County

The Amtrak Crescent hit and killed a person on the train tracks in Orange County Thursday in what remains an ongoing investigation of the local sheriff's office.

"They did some serious braking. It woke us up, it was—wow! What was that? We knew something had happened," said train passenger Brian Munson, of Lynchburg, in a phone call Friday morning with the Star-Exponent.

Over the intercom, the conductor announced, "Trespasser strike fatality," Munson said.

The person who died has not been identified.

There were no reported injuries to passengers or crew members, according to Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods, in the Washington, D.C. office.

She said the incident occurred around 12:17 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11.

The person was hit on the tracks some 12-15 miles south of the train depot in Culpeper, according to the passenger. This would be in the Rapidan area.

The incident temporarily disrupted service on the train that originated in New Orleans, Woods said. The Crescent provides daily passenger services from New Orleans to New York, stopping in Culpeper, but not in Orange.

