UPDATED: Person on train tracks fatally struck by Amtrak in Orange County

The Amtrak Crescent hit and killed a person on the train tracks in Orange County Thursday in what remains an ongoing investigation of the local sheriff's office.
"They did some serious braking. It woke us up, it was—wow! What was that? We knew something had happened," said train passenger Brian Munson, of Lynchburg, in a phone call Friday morning with the Star-Exponent.
Over the intercom, the conductor announced, "Trespasser strike fatality," Munson said.
The person who died has not been identified.
There were no reported injuries to passengers or crew members, according to Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods, in the Washington, D.C. office.
She said the incident occurred around 12:17 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11.
The person was hit on the tracks some 12-15 miles south of the train depot in Culpeper, according to the passenger. This would be in the Rapidan area.
The incident temporarily disrupted service on the train that originated in New Orleans, Woods said. The Crescent provides daily passenger services from New Orleans to New York, stopping in Culpeper, but not in Orange.
Munson said the train was stopped on the track for 3.5 hours while the investigation was conducted. He arrived at his destination near Washington, D.C. after 6 p.m. after boarding the train at 9:41 a.m. Thursday in Lynchburg.
Munson said the delay passed by quickly and no one was complaining, considering the circumstances.
“Everyone was really quiet,” he said. “You could see the Amtrak employees how upset those guys were.”
Woods said Amtrak encourages the general public to remain alert near highway-rail grade crossings and railroad rights-of-way.
“Amtrak is one of several partners with Operation Lifesaver Inc., a national, nonprofit safety education group working to eliminate deaths and injuries at railroad crossings and along railroad rights-of-way,” she said.
“Motorists and pedestrians can take action to prevent injuries and fatalities from occurring as a result of high-risk behavior on or near railroad crossings and tracks.”
Railroad tracks, trestles, yards and equipment are private property and trespassers are subject to arrest and fine, according to Woods. Walking, biking, jogging, and photography are prohibited on tracks.
The only safe place to cross is at a designated public crossing with either a crossbuck, flashing red lights or a gate. A train traveling at 55 miles per hour can take approximately one mile, or the length of about 18 football fields to stop, according to Woods.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office did not respond to several messages requesting information about the incident.
