A threatening post on Snapchat reported early Tuesday that closed Orange County High School and sent students back home was deemed to pose no credible or imminent threat, according to a school system release after 10 a.m.

Students were dismissed shortly after arriving Tuesday for the start of classes at 7:25 a.m. at OCHS.

Shortly before school was set to begin, administration received information regarding a very concerning and threatening Snapchat post, according to phone call to parents and post later Tuesday from the high school principal.

“We immediately coordinated with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office to begin an investigation. As we worked through all potential leads and avenues to identify the individual in the Snapchat, we canceled classes at OCHS out of an abundance of caution. We made this decision because it was unclear how long it was going to take to identify the individual and determine the threat level,” the principal said.

Within hours, officials said they determined the individual in the Snapchat message was not affiliated with Orange County Public Schools and does not reside in Orange County.

Law enforcement from the individual’s jurisdiction responded to and addressed the situation, according to the school division, reporting no credible threat.

The school system said it appreciated staff, students, parents/guardians and community members for rallying together and remaining calm throughout the situation.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this morning; however, we err on the side of caution and take all threats seriously,” the principal said.

All scheduled OCHS athletic games, both home and away, will proceed as scheduled Tuesday afternoon. The athletics and activities director was working with coaches to ensure all student-athletes had adequate transportation to campus. OCHS athletic teams practices Tuesday afternoon were cancelled. Orange County High School will operate on a regular schedule Wednesday, officials said.