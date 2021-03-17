UPDATED: Zoom Q&A with Culpeper Circuit Court clerk candidates set for Monday

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Shortly after noon Monday, Say announced via email, "Due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control, the Clerk of the Court's candidate's forum scheduled for this evening has been canceled. It will not be rescheduled."

Later Monday, Say said the Chamber would conduct pre-recorded Q&A sessions with each candidate, "if willing," and air them prior to Election Day on March 30.

On Wednesday, asked if the Chamber canceled Monday's session because of Keene, Say declined to comment. Beard has said he was surprised by the Chamber's cancellation Monday, and was disappointed not to answer Say's questions and face his challenger live and in person.

Last Friday, the Chamber emailed both candidates the topics that Say planned to ask them to address in Monday's forum, Say said Wednesday.

On Monday afternoon, after the Chamber cancelled the forum, Beard asked Say to email him the questions that he was to going to ask the candidates during the live forum. Say said he did so.

Later Monday, Say announced to the public that the Chamber would tape a pre-recorded Q&A with both candidates.

He emailed the questions—six in all—to both candidates, Say said Wednesday.