Urging fellowship: Free concert, free ice cream at church's summer concert series

A free concert series with complimentary ice cream is open to the community at Reformation Lutheran Church.

On Thursday, July 15, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., the Virginia Gospel Singers—playing blue grass gospel music—will be performing outside the church, at 601 Madison Road, just off Sunset Lane in Culpeper. The Fredericksburg musical group has been performing since 1985.

On Thursday, August 26 during the same timeframe the Dewberry Lane Band will perform at the venue. The three-piece acoustic band plays classic rock, folk and country music.

Families are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or drive in and listen.

“It’ll be an evening of good family fun,” said Tish Smyth, head of Christian education for the church, who organized the concert series. “After COVID we’re trying to encourage people to get out and socialize, and come back to church.”

Smyth said parking will be available on either end of the church lot, leaving the middle open for chairs. The band will perform near the church building on the east side, away from Madison Road, with those who attend sitting uphill with a good view of the performers.