UVA Community Credit Union announces new COO

The University of Virginia Community Credit Union has announced Belinda Tucker as its new chief operating officer.

Tucker will take on a number of duties that include supporting the credit union’s marketing, retail delivery strategy, loan servicing, operations, member services center and member experience departments, according to a news release from the credit union Monday.

She resumes the new position having 20 years of experience in the financial industry. During that time, Tucker has gained experience in a number of areas such as managing loan and deposit operations, risk and compliance, marketing and branding, loan collections, mortgage and branch administration and branch sales development and services, the release stated.

Tucker holds a bachelor’s of science degree in economics from George Mason University and recently completed a masters in Information Technology. The new credit union COO is involved in Rotary and Habitat for Humanity.

Tucker will report directly to Credit Union President and CEO Susan Gruber.

“In addition to her vast experience as an innovative leader and advisor, what makes Belinda a particularly good fit for our Credit Union is our shared philosophy that working together strengthens the financial wellness of our members and local communities,” Gruber said in a statement. “She believes that being involved in her community is the most important thing she can do personally and professionally.”

Tucker will transition from Northern Virginia to the Charlottesville-area along with her husband, Wayne.