Following updated guidance from University of Virginia Health Infection Prevention & Control, new policies on masking and visitation are going into effect at UVA Medical Center facilities in Charlottesville, Culpeper and Northern Virginia, according to a health system release Friday.

Effective 7 a.m. on Monday, April 10, face masks will become optional at UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center as well UVA hospitals in Haymarket and Prince William. Masks will also be optional at Culpeper and northern Virginia UVA ambulatory clinics, outpatient imaging, outpatient surgery centers and Caton Merchant House in Manassas.

Masks indoors at UVA Health Culpeper and Northern Virginia facilities will continue to be required at cancer clinics, dialysis units and clinics, infusion centers and neonatal intensive care units.

UVA Health hospitals in Culpeper and Northern Virginia also will return to the visitation policies in place before the COVID-19 pandemic.

At Culpeper Medical Center starting Monday, inpatients may have up to two visitors at a time during visitation hours of 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Parents or an adult responsible for the child should accompany any visitors younger than 12. Current hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

UVA Health CEO Wendy Horton, in a virtual call Friday, said it was an important time moving away from COVID restrictions.

“We are really excited to see visitation getting back to more of a normal state, as having our loved one at our bedside is important for that healing process,” she said. “It’s one more step back to normal. Love and support from our family and friends an important part of the care process. We are excited for this day moving forward.”

In Haymarket and Prince William, the hospitals generally allow unrestricted visitation 24 hours a day, and strongly encourage visitors to consider the 9 a.m.-8 p.m. window to support quiet hours for patients. Some limitations may be placed based on factors that include the patient’s condition and their location within the hospital, according to the release.

Because UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville cares for many patients with compromised immune systems who are at higher risk for COVID-19 or other serious illnesses, there are some differences in masking policies at University Hospital in Charlottesville compared with other UVA Health locations.

Masking will still be required at the main hospital in public areas including the cafeteria and hallways. Other loosening of masking elsewhere will go in place April 18 at Charlottesville hospital locations and facilities.

These policies are subject to change based on seasonal circumstances, as well as the prevalence of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses in the communities served, the release stated.

Patients may request care teams wear masks during treatment where masking is optional. Individuals with symptoms of COVID-19 or other respiratory illnesses will be required to mask at all times, regardless of location.

Dr. Tracy Hoke with UVA Charlottesville reported in the call Friday they currently have 11 patients hospitalized with COVID, including eight adults, two in ICU and one pediatric patient in ICU.

Looking at the data from the last several months, hospital officials noted a steady decline in number of COVID cases and test positivity rates as a reason behind new masking guidelines at some locations.