UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Aug. 1 for the grand opening of its new linear accelerator, which will offer improved cancer treatment options to patients.

In November, the hospital announced it would install its first linear accelerator or LINAC machine. It is considered an advance in cancer therapy treatment due to its ability to isolate cancerous tumors in the human body and treat the malignancy with pinpoint accuracy.

Prior to the device’s installation, options for Culpeper-area patients were to rely on TomoTherapy treatments at the local hospital or travel to the Charlottesville hospital to use the LINAC machine.

Members of the hospital’s medical and administrative staff gathered at the center’s cancer care building; speakers included UVA Culpeper CEO Erik Shannon, UVA Culpeper President Donna Staton and Medical Director of Radiation Oncology Dr. Shiv R. Khandelwal.

“As the chief operating officer and a Culpeper native, I am so excited to stand before you today and announce this wonderful new offering for our community,” Staton said. “We come together today to celebrate a significant transformation in patient care. As we continue to evolve our health team, our efforts to always improve the care we provide has led us to embrace cutting edge technologies that will revolutionize health care delivery for our community.”

Staton related the story of a patient who had recently gone through the LINAC treatment. The patient brought a book, believing the procedure was going to take a substantial amount of time. According to Staton, they were amazed when it only took four minutes to complete.

The COO also announced Culpeper Health had just received its first robotic surgery machine. It performed its first procedure on Friday.

Khandelwal briefly discussed the advancements the LINAC machine would bring for cancer treatments. He explained the course of treatment that it provided, high dose radiation at smaller time intervals, would have been considered medical malpractice when he began his training. Back then, longer intervals of time with low doses of radiation was the practice, he stated, but this has changed thanks to the new technology.

“Our ability to target tumors accurately has improved and the research has shown many times that much shorter courses of therapy at higher doses per treatment are more effective than those 5, 6, 7 week courses and are less toxic in many cases.”

According to Khandelwal, the ability of the LINAC to perform this course of treatment comes from its MRI, which can map the human body in three dimensions. This helps not only to find tumors in the human body, but can also reveal where they move in areas such as the lungs and chest. Without this technology, it is possible that parts of the tumor would go untreated and potentially left to grow again.

The LINAC is also unique due to the wide space available for patients. Prior machines that had been used were more often enclosed tubes that a patient would be slid into on a platform. While the platform remains, the LINAC is comparatively compact, leaving space for patients to be comfortable. Music and soft lighting is provided for an extra touch of comfort.

Khandelwal mentioned while the LINAC will be available to new patients, those who are currently going through TomoTherapy treatment will remain on that course.

The new cancer care facility is on the UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center campus, located on 501 Sunset Lane.