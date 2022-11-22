UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center gets another 'A' from Leapfrog

UVA Health Medical Centers in Culpeper, Haymarket and Prince William all recently received an ‘A’ for The Leapfrog Group fall 2022 Hospital Safety Grade.

This is the fifth consecutive grading period that all three UVA Health community medical centers received the highest rating among the top 37 hospitals in the state of Virginia to get an A from Leapfrog.

The Hospital Safety Grade is assigned by Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog that rates from A to F hospitals across the country based on over 30 national performance measures. These areas reflect errors, accidents, injuries, and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

“I am thrilled to acknowledge the hard work of our dedicated team of exceptional health care professionals who meet the needs of our communities while keeping patient safety at the forefront every day,” said Erik Shannon, chief executive officer of UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center as well as the hospitals in Haymarket and Prince William. “Providing safe, high quality care at this level takes special people and extraordinary commitment to a culture of safety and continuous improvement.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public. Grades are updated in the fall and spring.

“I am so proud of our community medical center teams for repeating this tremendous honor,” said K. Craig Kent, MD, chief executive officer of UVA Health. “It has been a year of great transition for these medical centers as they’ve become part of UVA Health, and the teams have maintained a focus on patient safety throughout the journey. UVA Health remains committed to these team members and providers, and to supporting the healthcare needs of communities surrounding Northern Virginia and Culpeper.”

As health care systems continues to feel the strain of the pandemic, gratitude is owed the workforce and leadership at UVA Health’s three community medical centers for sustained commitment to patient safety, day in and day out, said The Leapfrog Group CEO Leah Binder.

“An ‘A’ Safety Grade is an outstanding achievement, and one that is not possible without a 24/7 effort by the entire health care workforce to protect patients from harm. This community should be proud,” she said.