UVA Health is partnering with community healthcare and EMS agencies in seven counties, including Culpeper, to expand services in rural communities for patients experiencing a stroke.

The new program is backed with a $1.5 million grant from the federal Health Resources & Services Administration, according to a Feb. 13 release from UVA Health. It will provide education and training on strokes, pre-hospital emergency care, and post-hospital follow-up care.

The training is for paramedics, emergency medical technicians, nursing and EMS trainees, community health workers and other rural healthcare providers.

Program partners will also include entities in Buckingham, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange where ambulances will be outfitted with UVA Health’s iTREAT mobile telemedicine system.

Through iTREAT, paramedics who suspect patients are having a stroke are connected through a secure live video link to UVA’s specially trained stroke neurologists and emergency medicine physicians, according to the health system release. Physicians directly speak to and examine the patient with the EMS provider while the patient is being transported in the ambulance. The goal is faster treatment times once patients arrive at the hospital.

A fast diagnosis is crucial because there is a narrow window to provide the most effective medications and procedures for ischemic strokes, which are frequently caused by a blood clot in the brain, according to UVA Health. Clot-busting drugs are only safe and effective if delivered within 3 to 4½ hours of when symptoms begin.

“We are quite grateful to have this opportunity to care for our surrounding communities by enhancing the capabilities of paramedics and community health workers in our area. This will help us render excellent care not only for sudden strokes but also for the prevention and follow-up treatment of stroke,” said Nina Solenski, MD, a stroke neurologist at UVA Health’s Comprehensive Stroke Center and the program’s director.