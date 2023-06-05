The UVA Health opioid-use disorder clinic will expand access to care by providing money to patients for social needs like housing, transportation and food that may limit ability to get treatment, according to a June 2 release from the Charlottesville-based health system.

UVA Health is one of 10 hospitals and health systems nationwide receiving up to $50,000 from Essential Hospitals Institute to create social-medicine programs. The effort launching in July intends to reduce barriers to care for opioid-use disorder.

Virginians calling the free statewide opioid helpline operated by UVA’s Center for Leading-Edge Addiction Research (CLEAR) – 877.OPIOIDS – will be offered assistance through this new initiative, as will appropriate inpatients seen at University of Virginia Medical Center, the release stated. Patients in need of assistance may also contact the clinic directly at 434/924-2241.

The clinic is located in the Psychiatric Medicine West Complex on Jefferson Park Avenue Charlottesville and is open Monday-Wednesday. Clinic providers hope to assist more than 500 patients through the new initiative, the release stated.

“Providing funds directly to support patients’ social needs is something this clinic has never been able to do before but is something that patients have identified as a significant barrier to treatment,” said Kelly Schorling, LCSW, a UVA Health social worker at the clinic.

Supported by the new social-medicine program, inpatients at UVA Medical Center may be started on U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved medications for opioid-use disorder, linked with a social worker and connected to the appropriate care, Schorling said. Most often, the patient will begin care at the UVA Health clinic before transitioning to a clinic closer to home, she said. For patients who call the opioid helpline or the clinic from outside the Charlottesville area, staff will help connect patients with treatment providers in their local communities.

The goal is to address disparities in access to care faced by people of color as well as people with lower incomes, the release stated. According to CDC, overdose death rates increased 44% for Black people and 39% for American Indian and Alaska Native people between 2019 and 2020, compared with a 22% increase for white people.