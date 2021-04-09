UVA Memorial to Enslaved Laborers to be dedicated Saturday at 11

A public dedication ceremony will be held virtually for the University of Virginia's Memorial to Enslaved Laborers on Saturday, April 10 at 11 a.m.

Originally scheduled for April 11, 2020, the ceremony was postponed due to COVID-19. University organizers decided this year to move ahead with the program in a virtual offering despite the ongoing pandemic.

The memorial began in 2010 as a student-led effort to examine the school's history and recognize the lives of those who lived and worked there that were enslaved.

The lives, labor and perseverance of an estimated 4,000 enslaved individuals is honored with the memorial, people who built and sustained daily life at UVA between 1817 and 1865, the school's website states.

"The memorial's circular design references both a freedom ring and a broken shackle that signals the end of physical bondage," it says. "The Memorial is oriented tangent to two paths. The first path leads from the Memorial in the direction of the North Star, which for the enslaved led to freedom. The second path aligns with the sunset on March 3rd, which commemorates the day that Union troops emancipated the local enslaved community at the close of the Civil War."

For more information, please visit the UVA Office of Major Events' website: https://majorevents.virginia.edu/mel