UVA recognizes excellence, passion in Professor Rasmussen

A compassionate local advocate for mental health and wellness recently received a top honor for his other career as a professor.
Alan Rasmussen was given the Adelle Robertson Award last month from the University of Virginia School of Continuing & Professional Studies. It recognizes excellence in teaching, public service or scholarship.
Rasmussen, a suicide and substance abuse prevention specialist for Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services, teaches the criminal justice program at UVA, and has done so for 17 years, according to a news release from the college in Charlottesville. He previously spent 28 years working in probation and parole for the Virginia Dept. of Corrections.
In receiving the recent award for his role as university educator, Rasmussen was described as, “A truly remarkable person, who is true to the creed of SCPS: honest, professional and with the utmost integrity,” according to a nominator.
In his work here as a prevention specialist as an educator, Rasmussen is known for his energy and passion for teaching and how he engages with people.
“It’s the way I involve students in the learning process through engaging classroom discussions, debates and research projects,” he said. “I encourage students to learn and use critical thinking skills through active discussion and comprehensive analysis of key issues that impact our communities and our lives.”
Rasmussen added his students know he cares about them and wants to help them succeed. He said he could not think of a higher honor than to receive the award named for Ms. Robertson, a former UVA Dean.
Alex Hernandez, dean of the School of Continuing Education & Professional Studies, said Rasmussen is an incredible instructor who changes lives daily in the classroom and in the community.
“He combines deep professional expertise and real-world experience to bring his lessons to life for our students,” Hernandez said.
Rasmussen graduated from UVA in 1975 with a bachelor’s degree in sociology and got his master’s degree in education two years later. In addition to teaching criminal justice courses since 2002, Rasmussen has facilitated independent studies with students on substance abuse and mental health as well being a mentor.
The Adelle Robertson Award is the highest honor given by the School of Continuing & Professional Studies and this year there was a large pool of outstanding candidates, according to the release.
“This award is given in recognition of faculty who demonstrate excellence in teaching and commitment to public service, values epitomized by the life of Adelle F. Robertson, who served as dean of the University of Virginia’s Division of Continuing Education from 1978 to 1986 and whose spirit lives on in our school today,” Hernandez said.
