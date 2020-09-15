UVA recognizes excellence, passion in Professor Rasmussen

Rasmussen added his students know he cares about them and wants to help them succeed. He said he could not think of a higher honor than to receive the award named for Ms. Robertson, a former UVA Dean.

Alex Hernandez, dean of the School of Continuing Education & Professional Studies, said Rasmussen is an incredible instructor who changes lives daily in the classroom and in the community.

“He combines deep professional expertise and real-world experience to bring his lessons to life for our students,” Hernandez said.

Rasmussen graduated from UVA in 1975 with a bachelor’s degree in sociology and got his master’s degree in education two years later. In addition to teaching criminal justice courses since 2002, Rasmussen has facilitated independent studies with students on substance abuse and mental health as well being a mentor.

The Adelle Robertson Award is the highest honor given by the School of Continuing & Professional Studies and this year there was a large pool of outstanding candidates, according to the release.

“This award is given in recognition of faculty who demonstrate excellence in teaching and commitment to public service, values epitomized by the life of Adelle F. Robertson, who served as dean of the University of Virginia’s Division of Continuing Education from 1978 to 1986 and whose spirit lives on in our school today,” Hernandez said.