The University of Virginia School of Medicine has named Madhusmita Misra, MD, MPH, a renowned researcher, patient-care provider, educator and leader, to chair its Department of Pediatrics and serve as physician-in-chief for UVA Health Children’s, effective Dec. 4, according to a release from the Charlottesville-based health system.

Misra comes to UVA from Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School in Boston, where she serves as chief of the Division of Pediatric Endocrinology.

She is also the director of pediatric research and associate program director at Massachusetts General Hospital Translational and Clinical Research Center, medical research officer at Massachusetts General Hospital and associate chief for academic faculty Development at Mass General for Children.

“Dr. Misra has an excellent track record of success as a leader who also performs groundbreaking research, provides high-quality patient care, and serves as a caring mentor for colleagues and physicians in training,” said Melina R. Kibbe, MD, dean of the UVA School of Medicine and chief health affairs officer for UVA Health in a hospital relase. “She is an ideal choice to build upon the strong foundation in our Department of Pediatrics and UVA Health Children’s.”

Misra’s research has focused on how weight-related conditions from anorexia to obesity affect bones and the body’s hormone system, and her findings have had a significant impact on the management of low bone density in youth with low-weight eating disorders. She has published more than 200 peer-reviewed original research papers and has co-edited two pediatric endocrine textbooks, according to the release. Dr. Misra has been continuously funded by the NIH and other agencies for her research since 2004.

As a patient-care provider, Misra specializes in caring for children with neuroendocrine and bone disorders. During her tenure as chief for the Division of Pediatric Endocrinology, she developed several specialty programs, including a multidisciplinary pediatric diabetes program at Mass General for Children that provides comprehensive care for children with type 1 and type 2 diabetes and their families and expanded the division’s outreach efforts to serve patients at 10 satellite clinic locations.

Misra earned her medical degree from S.C.B. Medical College at Utkal University in India and a master’s degree in public health from the Harvard School of Public Health. After completing an internship at S.C.B. Medical College and a residency in obstetrics and gynecology at the Institute of Medical Sciences in Varanasi, India, she completed a residency in pediatrics at Maimonides Medical Center in New York and a fellowship in pediatric endocrinology at Massachusetts General Hospital.

“I am delighted and deeply honored to serve as the next chair of the Department of Pediatrics at UVA and physician-in-chief of UVA Children’s Hospital. It will be my privilege to serve in these roles and to work with current leadership to take the department and the children’s hospital to the next level,” Misra said.

Misra will succeed James Nataro, MD, PhD, MBA, who has served as chair since 2010.