Uzziah Harris elected president of NAACP's Culpeper Branch

The Culpeper Branch of the NAACP has elected the Rev. Uzziah Anthony Harris as its president for the 2021-2022 term, the civil-rights group announced this week.

Dr. Harris succeeds Sandra Reaves-Yates, who served as president for two terms, beginning in 2017. Previously, he served as the branch’s vice president.

The NAACP branch serves Culpeper, Madison and Rappahannock counties.

A North Carolina native who lives in Culpeper County, Harris is an educator, certified life coach and ordained minister.

He is a teacher and coach at Culpeper County’s Floyd T. Binns Middle School, and is assistant pastor of Unity Baptist Church in Culpeper.

“I’m grateful to my predecessor, Mrs. Sandra Reaves-Yates, and to all who are committed to the important work of the NAACP,” Harris said in December during his installation. “To meet the challenges of the new year, with the ongoing racial unrest and the pandemic, it is clear that, more than 50 years after Dr. Martin Luther King’s death, we must still continue this important work. We must build bridges and create policies that enable us to move forward on racial equity in education, in employment, and throughout our communities.”