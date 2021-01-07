Uzziah Harris elected president of NAACP's Culpeper Branch

The Culpeper Branch of the NAACP has elected the Rev. Uzziah Anthony Harris as its president for the 2021-2022 term, the civil-rights group announced this week.
Dr. Harris succeeds Sandra Reaves-Yates, who served as president for two terms, beginning in 2017. Previously, he served as the branch’s vice president.
The NAACP branch serves Culpeper, Madison and Rappahannock counties.
A North Carolina native who lives in Culpeper County, Harris is an educator, certified life coach and ordained minister.
He is a teacher and coach at Culpeper County’s Floyd T. Binns Middle School, and is assistant pastor of Unity Baptist Church in Culpeper.
“I’m grateful to my predecessor, Mrs. Sandra Reaves-Yates, and to all who are committed to the important work of the NAACP,” Harris said in December during his installation. “To meet the challenges of the new year, with the ongoing racial unrest and the pandemic, it is clear that, more than 50 years after Dr. Martin Luther King’s death, we must still continue this important work. We must build bridges and create policies that enable us to move forward on racial equity in education, in employment, and throughout our communities.”
Harris holds undergraduate degrees in psychology and education from the College of William & Mary, where he played football on the college team. He later earned a master’s and a doctor of divinity degrees from the Virginia Triumphant College and Seminary.
He is the author of three books, including “Trial by Fire: Deliberation Over the Soul of a Nation.”
A former Richmond City Council legislative liaison with the Virginia General Assembly, Harris has participated in Virginia Commonwealth University’s Grace E. Harris Minority Political Leadership Institute and the Sorensen Political Leadership Institute at the University of Virginia
Other officers for the NAACP chapter’s 2021-2022 term include the Rev. Frank D. Lewis, pastor of Antioch Baptist Church in Madison, who is serving as vice president; Cindy Taylor, serving her second term as secretary; and Harold Boyd, serving his second term as treasurer.
Reaves-Yates and Ren LeVally were elected as at-large members of the chapter’s board.
Presiding over her final meeting as president, Reaves-Yates presented several awards to branch members for leadership and service.
NAACP Culpeper Image awards were presented to Gwendolyn Sanford, who chaired the branch’s Education Committee, and the Rev. Sanford Reaves, Jr., a former NAACP Culpeper president who chaired the Legal Redress Committee.
Service awards were presented to Treasurer Harold Boyd; to Rose and Mike Herrity, who helped oversee the Freedom Fund fundraising effort; and to Ren LeVally, an at-large board member and chair of the Public Relations Committee.
Marilyn and Ed Dunphy were presented with the Community Service Award.
Secretary Cindy Taylor was presented with the 2020 President’s Award.
The NAACP’s Culpeper Branch meets on the third Thursday evening of each month. To learn more, visit www.naacpculpeper.org.
Founded in 1909 in response to the violence against Black people across the nation, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is the United States’ largest and civil-rights organization. It has more than 2,200 units and branches, with more than 2 million activists.
The NAACP’s mission is to secure people’s political, educational, social and economic equality, eliminate race-based discrimination, and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.
540/825-0773