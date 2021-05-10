VA Beach delegate wins GOP nomination for state attorney general

A state delegate from Virginia Beach is the Republican nominee for state attorney general.

Jason Miyares on Sunday night won the Republican nomination ass part of party convention voting held around the state including at Madison County High School for local Republicans casting votes.

The 45-year-old is a former state prosecutor and the first Cuban-American to serve in the Va. General Assembly. Miyares will appear as the Republican Attorney General candidate on the Nov. 2 general election ballot.

He attended elementary and high school in Virginia Beach, graduating with a Bachelor’s in Business Administration from James Madison University and is a graduate of the College of William & Mary School of Law, where he served on the Honor Council, according to a news release from the Republican Party of VA.

Miyares lives in Virginia Beach, with his wife Page Atkinson Miyares, an owner and broker at Atkinson Realty, a third-generation family owned business, their three daughters and a Golden Retriever, Buckley.

RPV Chairman Rich Anderson congratulated Miyares on his win.