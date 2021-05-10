VA Beach delegate wins GOP nomination for state attorney general

A state delegate from Virginia Beach is the Republican nominee for state attorney general.
Jason Miyares on Sunday night won the Republican nomination ass part of party convention voting held around the state including at Madison County High School for local Republicans casting votes.
The 45-year-old is a former state prosecutor and the first Cuban-American to serve in the Va. General Assembly. Miyares will appear as the Republican Attorney General candidate on the Nov. 2 general election ballot.
He attended elementary and high school in Virginia Beach, graduating with a Bachelor’s in Business Administration from James Madison University and is a graduate of the College of William & Mary School of Law, where he served on the Honor Council, according to a news release from the Republican Party of VA.
Miyares lives in Virginia Beach, with his wife Page Atkinson Miyares, an owner and broker at Atkinson Realty, a third-generation family owned business, their three daughters and a Golden Retriever, Buckley.
RPV Chairman Rich Anderson congratulated Miyares on his win.
"Running for Attorney General of the Commonwealth of Virginia is no easy task, and this is a critical first step," Anderson said in a statement thanking the three other candidates. "It gives me great hope for the future of the Republican Party of Virginia to see so many quality Republican candidates running for office. It is now time for Republicans to unite behind our nominee. It’s time to take back Virginia!” Anderson said.
In a statement Monday, Miyares said he was honored to have won votes from residents all across the state.
"Now the movement continues to restore integrity in the office of attorney general by replacing Mark Herring with a leader who will focus on keeping violent criminals behind bars, supporting our law enforcement officers and keeping our neighborhoods safe," the nominee said in a statement. "The attorney general should be focused on enforcing the law fairly, not using the office to push a partisan political ageanda.