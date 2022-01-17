 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

VA Dems: school divisions will keep masks in classrooms

  • 1
rock 2020

Culpeper County High School senior rock painted in 2020. The local school board previously voted to make masks optional in the classroom.

 CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT FILE

From Arlington to Albemarle, school divisions across Virginia are rejecting Glenn Youngkin’s executive action and keeping mask requirements in schools, according to a release Monday from the Democratic Party of Virginia.

“It’s a sad situation when local school boards in Virginia understand the law and the science more than the governor of Virginia does,” Party Chairperson Susan Swecker said in a statement. “Masks are essential to keeping students safe and schools open, but Glenn would rather use our children as political cover to appease the extreme, far-right fringes of his own party.”

Youngkin’s executive order rejects science and violates Senate Bill 1303 was signed into law last year, according to the release. This law ensures students are kept safe while receiving the maximum amount of in-person instruction time and passed with bipartisan support.

School divisions that have stated they will keep mask requirements, according to the release, are: Arlington, Montgomery, Fairfax, Loudon, Henrico, Richmond, Alexandria, Prince William, Roanoke, Pulaski, Charlottesville and Albemarle.

1 comment

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Fake COVID-19 Testing Sites Are Popping Up Amid Omicron Surge

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert