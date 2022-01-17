VA Dems: school divisions will keep masks in classrooms

From Arlington to Albemarle, school divisions across Virginia are rejecting Glenn Youngkin’s executive action and keeping mask requirements in schools, according to a release Monday from the Democratic Party of Virginia.

“It’s a sad situation when local school boards in Virginia understand the law and the science more than the governor of Virginia does,” Party Chairperson Susan Swecker said in a statement. “Masks are essential to keeping students safe and schools open, but Glenn would rather use our children as political cover to appease the extreme, far-right fringes of his own party.”

Youngkin’s executive order rejects science and violates Senate Bill 1303 was signed into law last year, according to the release. This law ensures students are kept safe while receiving the maximum amount of in-person instruction time and passed with bipartisan support.

School divisions that have stated they will keep mask requirements, according to the release, are: Arlington, Montgomery, Fairfax, Loudon, Henrico, Richmond, Alexandria, Prince William, Roanoke, Pulaski, Charlottesville and Albemarle.