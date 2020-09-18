Va. Dept. of Corrections will give care packages to inmates getting flu shots

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Virginia inmates will get a care package from within their facilities if they get a flu shot between October and December.

Virginia Department of Corrections on Friday announced an incentive campaign to encourage prisoners to get flu shots this year in the midst of the global novel coronavirus pandemic.

Complying prisoners will receive a care package filled with commissary items, including snacks and other goodies.

“This campaign is a priority for us. We join national health experts in encouraging everyone to get their flu shots,” said VADOC Director Harold Clarke in a statement. “This effort is especially important this year, as we battle the combined effects of a traditional flu season and the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Virginia’s state incarceration numbers have decreased to about 26,750 during the pandemic, according to the agency release.

Medical professionals warn that flu is a serious, sometimes life-threatening illness. This year, flu shots are especially important because both the flu and COVID-19 affect the lungs, the release stated. Virginia Corrections also offers free flu shot clinics for staff.