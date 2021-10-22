VA Dept. of Elections launches Vote With Confidence website

The Virginia Department of Elections has launched the Vote With Confidence website to provide citizens with information on when and where to vote, how Virginia conducts its elections process, key dates and deadlines, and facts concerning the checks and balances employed to combat potential voting irregularities and ensure the accuracy of election outcomes.

The site at elections.virginia.gov/voter-ed/ houses information of interest to new voters and seasoned ballot casters alike, according to a department release. In addition to information specific to Nov. 2 ballots and elections, topic areas include election terminology, how the public can volunteer to get involved in the process, an interactive quiz and a MythBusters section to address potential concerns voters may have regarding cybersecurity, voter fraud, voting methods, and overall trustworthiness of election outcomes.