VA historical highway marker to be dedicated May 22 at Scrabble School

A momentous celebration of African-American local history and education is at hand.

A Virginia historical highway marker at century-old Scrabble School in Castleton will be unveiled and dedicated at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 22 during a public program.

Presentation of the roadside sign by Virginia Dept. of Historic Resources coincides with the centennial of the Rosenwald School that educated Black youth in Rappahannock County from 1922 until integration in 1968. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Scrabble School Preservation Foundation, Inc. on Monday announced the dedication date for the marker approved in September by the Virginia Board of Historic Resources.

Local, regional, state, and national level elected officials have been invited to attend and give greetings, the release stated.

Preservation Foundation board member Stephanie Deutsch will be keynote speaker. She is author of, “You Need a Schoolhouse,” the story of how Julius Rosenwald and Booker T. Washington, a Tuskegee Institute founder, partnered to build schools for African American children in the rural segregated south in the early 1900s.

The state highway marker at the school will read: “Scrabble School, first known as Woodville School, opened in 1922 to serve African Americans in grades 1-7. This was the first of four schools built in Rappahannock County with funding from Julius Rosenwald, president of Sears, Roebuck & Co., who had joined forces with educator Booker T. Washington in a school-building campaign. Between 1917 and 1932, the Rosenwald Fund helped construct about 5,000 schools for Black students across the rural South. Encouraged by neighbor Isaiah Wallace, Black residents contributed $1,100 toward the $3,225 cost of this building. Scrabble School closed in 1968 after operating for one year on a desegregated basis.”

Scrabble School alumni led the effort to renovate and reopen the two-room schoolhouse in 2009 as the Rappahannock Senior Center as well as a Heritage Center to educate the public about the its history and the many families and young people it served.

In addition to the unveiling ceremony on site May 22, other activities will include yard games, open house and exhibits, live music by Bobby G and the Heavies, merchandise (cash and checks only) and free refreshments.

There will be shuttle service to and from the school 1–6 p.m. from the former site of Mt. Lebanon Church, corner of Sperryville Pike (Rt. 522) and Scrabble Road.

Attendees can bring sit-upons, lawn chairs and blankets as only reserved seating will be available. Interested volunteers or vendors can contact nb_roberts@msn.com by May 16.

