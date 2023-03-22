The first Golden Eagle ever admitted for care recently at Blue Ridge Wildlife Center unfortunately died in spite of medical efforts to save it.

The immature Golden Eagle was found down in a field last week, very close to the Center, located in Boyce in Clarke County, according to a release for Patient of the Week. Staff followed the property owner and easily contained the extremely weak bird.

An intake exam revealed no obvious fractures or trauma, yet the eagle was very thin and covered in mites and lice. Lead was ruled out as the cause of the signs, while the bird showed a heavy burden of blood parasites, anemia and an extremely high white blood cell count, indicating infection.

While awaiting results from additional testing, wildlife center staff supported the eagle with intravenous fluids and antibiotics. Shortly after, this patient perked up a bit. Staff was hopeful the eagle would continue to improve.

After hours of receiving fluids, the raptor attempted to stand, but was still too weak to lift its head. Sadly, the eagle passed away within about 24 hours.

Based on a liver biopsy and a examination of surrounding tissues, Blue Ridge Wildlife Center medical staff believe the eagle died from coelomitis, an infection in the body cavity likely caused, in this case, by liver trauma and necrosis. This eagle was simply too far gone to recover by the time it was admitted, according to the release.

Golden Eagles have smaller heads than the more common Bald Eagles, with more proportional beaks, golden feathers on the nape that do not change with age, and a bright yellow base of upper beak.

Golden's have feathers all the way down to their feet, unlike Balds that have naked legs. They are also more closely related to hawks than Balds, who are classified as "fishing eagles.” The Goldens have impressively large talons and are a fierce hunter and predator. See blueridgewildlifecenter.org