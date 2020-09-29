VA selects Spotsylvania site for new veterans clinic

The 426,722-square-foot outpatient clinic will be built on about 60 acres off Hood Drive between U.S. 1 and Interstate 95. The land was owned by former Spotsylvania Supervisor and businessman Hugh Cosner, who recently died.

Marshall said Cosner, also a military veteran, was involved in the negotiations and would be glad to see the clinic coming to the county.

The 20-year lease agreement is with Ohio-based Carnegie Management and Development Corp., which will build the clinic. The contract’s value totals $376,748,586.

The earliest the new facility can open is 36 months from the date of the lease award or upon acceptance of the space, whichever comes later.

Sen. Mark R. Warner, D-Va., has been urging the VA to make a decision.

“I have worked hard in the Senate to get this Fredericksburg facility built on a timely track in order to meet the demand of the rising veteran population in the commonwealth,” he said in a statement. “I was pleased to see today that the lease has been awarded for this project, and that despite what has been an exceedingly slow pace at times, we are now one step closer to better serving veterans in Fredericksburg and breaking ground on what will eventually be the largest VA healthcare facility in the country.”