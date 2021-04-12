VA Senior Alert issued for missing 83-year-old Culpeper man

A Virginia Senior Alert has been issued for 83-year-old Robert William Steele of Culpeper.
Virginia State Police issued the missing person alert early Monday, at 1:39 a.m., on behalf of the Culpeper Police Department.
Steele is described as a white male, 5’8”, 120 pounds with blue eyes and gray/blonde hair.
He was last seen at noon on Sunday, April 11 leaving his residence on Elmwood Drive in the town of Culpeper heading towards Skyline Drive in Shenandoah National Park.
He told his family he was heading to Skyline Drive and never returned, according to Culpeper Police Department.
The Skyline Drive runs 105 miles north and south along the crest of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Shenandoah National and is the only public road through the park. It takes about three hours to travel its entire length on a clear day, according to National Park Service.
Steele was last seen wearing a camouflage Outer Banks hat, a blue checkered shirt with a green or white undershirt and blue jeans.
Police said he is believed to be driving his four-door, light blue 1993 Mercury Topaz with Virginia license plates UTV5814.
The missing senior suffers from cognitive and vision impairments and the disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety, according to the VSP alert.
Anyone with information on Mr. Steele’s whereabouts is asked to contact Culpeper Master Police Officer Detective J. Barone at 540/727-3430 ext. 5530 or the department’s 24-hour, non-emergency dispatch at 540/727-7900. For anonymous tips, contact CrimeSolvers at 540/727-0300 or tips@culpeperva.gov.
