VA Supreme Court upholds dismissal of ACLU challenge to Culpeper 287(g) program

Jenkins said, “I knew I was right all along in my understanding of the 287(g) program, and am pleased that the Virginia Supreme Court has confirmed my understanding. I appreciate the enormous community support and will continue to do everything in my power to keep this community safe while upholding and defending our Constitution."

McClary, a veteran and retired federal worker, said plaintiffs lost the suit on a technicality. Responding to the sheriff’s statement, McClary called it, “Very Trump-ian of Jenkins to call us out publicly so his rabid supporters can post their ugly comments. I reported it to FB as harassment - I doubt it will amount to anything.” McClary is a member of the Culpeper Democratic Committee who has written columns for the Star-Exponent.

Virginia ACLU also took issue with the court’s opinion.

“The 287(g) agreement signed by the sheriff encourages racial profiling, erodes trust between police and the community, and wastes taxpayers’ money on targeting people of color. Culpeper residents should have the right to sue when their funds are used illegally,” said Eden Heilman, legal director for the ACLU of Virginia, in a statement. “We call on the Virginia General Assembly to ban 287(g) agreements to protect all our communities and end this xenophobic policy in Culpeper.”