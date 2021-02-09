Vaccination program to begin at CVS, but not in Culpeper. Only CVS in health district to provide shots is in Warrenton

On Tuesday the Virginia Health District announced they are working with CVS Pharmacy on a vaccination plan, although some questions have yet to be resolved.
According to a Tuesday news release from CVS, the scheduling system for appointments at 36 CVS Pharmacy locations in Virginia will open on Thursday, February 11 for individuals who are 65+ and have pre-registered with their local health department. Per the guidance of the VA Department of Health, only individuals who are on their local health department’s wait list are eligible to schedule their appointments at CVS Pharmacy.
A previous news release from VDH said the CVS registration had opened Tuesday morning, and that Virginians age 65 and older who meet the Phase 1b eligibility requirements for the vaccine may register, in compliance with the federal pharmacy COVID-19 vaccination agreement, a VDH news release stated. Those who meet the 1b criteria may register at https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.
According to VDH, CVS will begin administering vaccinations on Friday, February. 12.
However, out of the five-county area in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, only one CVS in Warrenton is slated to provide the shots at this time. It is unknown at this point which Warrenton CVS. The health district includes Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock counties.
"Residents should check with CVS regarding scheduling based on locality," said RRHD Population Health Coordinator April Achter in an email Tuesday to the Star-Exponent. "To my knowledge they may schedule at the location most convenient to them" that is offering the shots.
Achter said CVS is starting with 36 locations in the following localities: Abingdon, Alexandria, Arlington, Bedford, Blacksburg, Charlottesville, Chatham, Chesapeake, Danville, Dublin, Fairfax, Fredericksburg, Gainesville, Hampton, Harrisonburg, Leesburg, Lynchburg, Martinsville, Mechanicsville, Midlothian, Newport News, Norfolk, Petersburg, Portsmouth, Richmond, Roanoke, Rocky Mount, Petersburg, Stafford, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Warrenton, Williamsburg, Winchester, Woodstock.
Achter added that CVS used a modeling system, based on vulnerability, capacity and vaccine supply, to determine locations across the state. As more information is available, CVS will provide details for vaccination sites at https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine .
VDH is working with CVS to try to merge the VDH system for registration with the new CVS system, but for now the two registration systems are completely separate.
"VDH worked closely with CVS over the last week to ensure that the CVS system follows Virginia’s priority guidelines, and to provide an advance window for those persons 65 and up and already on the local health department waiting lists to have the opportunity to register," Achter said.
"Unfortunately, the CVS technological limitations made that impossible. When CVS opened the registration system this morning, appointments filled quickly," she said.
"Virginia will continue to work towards a solution in partnership with other participating states and the federal government," the VDH news release stated.
Also, the VDH release said that the federal program will supplement existing vaccination programs by providing 26,000 more vaccines to Virginians, but it is unclear if this means that many per week, or month, or in total.
Achter referred the Star-Exponent to VDH to answer the question, and the VDH did not respond immediately to a query.
According to the release, CVS is the first of Virginia's pharmacy partners in the federal pharmacy partnership to move forward with vaccinations. More pharmacies and more locations are expected to start vaccinating patients in the future.
The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 Vaccination is a public-private partnership between pharmacy companies and the federal government. Pharmacy companies receive vaccines directly from the federal government through the partnership program. Initially, the federal government asked states to limit distribution to one pharmacy chain partner. CVS Health is the initial pharmacy partner for the program in Virginia.