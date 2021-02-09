Vaccination program to begin at CVS, but not in Culpeper. Only CVS in health district to provide shots is in Warrenton

On Tuesday the Virginia Health District announced they are working with CVS Pharmacy on a vaccination plan, although some questions have yet to be resolved.

According to a Tuesday news release from CVS, the scheduling system for appointments at 36 CVS Pharmacy locations in Virginia will open on Thursday, February 11 for individuals who are 65+ and have pre-registered with their local health department. Per the guidance of the VA Department of Health, only individuals who are on their local health department’s wait list are eligible to schedule their appointments at CVS Pharmacy.

A previous news release from VDH said the CVS registration had opened Tuesday morning, and that Virginians age 65 and older who meet the Phase 1b eligibility requirements for the vaccine may register, in compliance with the federal pharmacy COVID-19 vaccination agreement, a VDH news release stated. Those who meet the 1b criteria may register at https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.

According to VDH, CVS will begin administering vaccinations on Friday, February. 12.