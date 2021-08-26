Vaccine clinic Saturday at Culpeper American Legion

On Saturday, Aug. 28 from 10 a.m. to noon Culpeper's American Legion Post 330 will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic, with a follow-up clinic to administer the second vaccine shot on Sept. 18, the local veterans organization announced this week.

The clinic is open to everyone in the community ages 12 and older who have not yet been vaccinated. The vaccine is free, and no identification is required to get the shot.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Pfizer vaccine, which recently won full approval from the Federal Food & Drug Administration, will be the shot administered.

Medical professionals from the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District will be at American Legion Post 330, 14222 Rixeyville Road in Culpeper, to give the shots.

"Let's protect our community from COVID-19," American Legion Post 330 stated.

Please contact the health district with questions, 540/829-7350.