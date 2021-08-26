 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vaccine clinic Saturday at Culpeper American Legion
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Vaccine clinic Saturday at Culpeper American Legion

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Culpeper American Legion Post 330

The Culpeper American Legion Post 330 will host a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday, Aug. 28 from 10 a.m. to noon. The address is 14222 Rixeyville Road in Culpeper.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

On Saturday, Aug. 28 from 10 a.m. to noon Culpeper's American Legion Post 330 will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic, with a follow-up clinic to administer the second vaccine shot on Sept. 18, the local veterans organization announced this week.

The clinic is open to everyone in the community ages 12 and older who have not yet been vaccinated. The vaccine is free, and no identification is required to get the shot.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Pfizer vaccine, which recently won full approval from the Federal Food & Drug Administration, will be the shot administered.

Medical professionals from the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District will be at American Legion Post 330, 14222 Rixeyville Road in Culpeper, to give the shots.

"Let's protect our community from COVID-19," American Legion Post 330 stated.

Please contact the health district with questions, 540/829-7350. 

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Family of eight tried for three days to escape Kabul

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New marijuana penalty unlikely, Virginia lawmakers say
Latest News

New marijuana penalty unlikely, Virginia lawmakers say

Virginians caught possessing more than an ounce of marijuana, the state’s legal limit, but less than a pound of the drug, stand to face a light, $25 civil penalty. The potential repercussions jump drastically after the one pound benchmark to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News