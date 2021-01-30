Vaccine supply continues to be "limiting factor' in Fredericksburg region

Dr. Mike McDermott, CEO of Mary Washington Healthcare, is known for his analogies, and he had one ready to describe the vaccine supply.

“We have built an engine to help power this effort,” he said during a press conference with Gov. Ralph Northam last week. “We just need fuel, in the form of COVID vaccine doses, from our federal government to propel us forward to a brighter future.”

‘WHAT AN UNDERTAKING’

Things have changed so rapidly—not even by the day, but by the hour—that timeframes have blurred since the pandemic began. Health officials often remind community members that the first local vaccines were given less than seven weeks ago. Frontline hospital workers—those closest to the sickest—got the first shots, then the registration system was opened to people age 75 and older.

That was about 3 1/2 weeks ago, but it has felt much longer to those anxiously awaiting an appointment.

Carol Sudol, a 77-year-old from Spotsylvania County, signed up Jan. 9, then listened patiently as friends in other counties and states reported they’d been vaccinated.

“We all understand what an undertaking this is,” she said in an email on Tuesday, but “I have yet to get an appointment or a vaccine.”