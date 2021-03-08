VASSAR Culpeper Minute Men Chapter celebrate Black history at Elam Church

The Culpeper Minute Men Chapter of the Virginia Sons of the American Revolution recently participated in a Black History Month service in the cemetery at Elam Baptist Church in Ruthville, Charles City County.

President Charles Jameson represented the local group with Historian William Schwetke who presented the colors along with VASSAR Colorguard Commander, Ken Bonner.

The Virginia Society with the congregation celebrated the contribution of people of color in the struggle for independence during the program at Elam Baptist. The church was established in 1810 with its cemetery on land gifted by Abram Brown, one of the patriots.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In 2008, under the leadership of then Virginia SAR President Joe Dooley, a monument was placed at the site to honor 26 known patriots of color, all free Black men from the community who fought for freedom from the English during the American Revolution, according to a news release.

Paul Walden, Public Education Chair, was master of ceremonies during the recent event and Virginia SAR President, Jeff Thomas, gave greetings. The Rev. Helen Washington served as chaplain. Judith Ledbetter, director of the Charles City County Richard M. Bowman Center for local history, spoke about the local patriots, and a descendant spoke of his ancestor.