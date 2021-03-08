VASSAR Culpeper Minute Men Chapter celebrate Black history at Elam Church

The Culpeper Minute Men Chapter of the Virginia Sons of the American Revolution recently participated in a Black History Month service in the cemetery at Elam Baptist Church in Ruthville, Charles City County.
President Charles Jameson represented the local group with Historian William Schwetke who presented the colors along with VASSAR Colorguard Commander, Ken Bonner.
The Virginia Society with the congregation celebrated the contribution of people of color in the struggle for independence during the program at Elam Baptist. The church was established in 1810 with its cemetery on land gifted by Abram Brown, one of the patriots.
In 2008, under the leadership of then Virginia SAR President Joe Dooley, a monument was placed at the site to honor 26 known patriots of color, all free Black men from the community who fought for freedom from the English during the American Revolution, according to a news release.
Paul Walden, Public Education Chair, was master of ceremonies during the recent event and Virginia SAR President, Jeff Thomas, gave greetings. The Rev. Helen Washington served as chaplain. Judith Ledbetter, director of the Charles City County Richard M. Bowman Center for local history, spoke about the local patriots, and a descendant spoke of his ancestor.
During the service, a member of the congregation pointed out an eagle soaring low over those gathered. Jameson took the symbol as a message to, look forward, don’t give up on your quest, but embark on it with uprightness.
Ruthville was one of the centers of the area’s free Black community before the Civil War, named for Ruth Brown with the establishment of a post office in 1880, according to a historical marker by the Department of Historic Resources. Elam Church is one of the oldest regularly organized black Baptist churches in Virginia, according to DHR.