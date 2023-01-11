VCAP workshops to be held by Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District

The Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District will hold several workshops between January and February to introduce a new statewide conservation program.

The workshops will be provided to homeowners and contractors to inform them about the Virginia Conservation Assistance Program. It provides 80% reimbursement payments for landscape solutions that seek to address erosion and storm water across the Commonwealth. That could include rain gardens, dry swales, conservation landscaping and water cisterns.

The program appropriated almost $4 million through the General Assembly for Fiscal year 2023 and 2024. This is a increase from the $1 million the program had in FY 2022. Prior to that, VCAP was only funded with $500,000.

According to the district’s urban programming manager Richard Jacobs, the workshops are being offered with the hope of encouraging the voluntary installation of storm water practices on residential, commercial and public spaces to protect local waterways.

They will teach residents about the project’s application process and how to connect to district resources and meet contractors. Contractors attending the workshops can learn about eligible practices, necessary design components and how their clients can benefit from the program.

Jacobs also says that district partners attending the workshops will become better informed about programs like VCAP.

“Many homeowners are concerned with drainage in their yard, some want to reduce their footprint on the environment,” Jacobs said. “Developed land brings about many problems when it rains. More runoff is created from the impervious surfaces such as roofs and hardscapes. This runoff does not soak into the ground due to soil compaction and poor vegetation.”

Jacobs further explains that runoff that is not soaked into the ground is merely collected, concentrated and then conveyed downhill. The direct connection of runoff from the source to the stream increases erosion and flooding on downstream properties.

This can overwhelm homeowners, leading them to seek assistance and second opinions, according to the urban programming manager.

The first VCAP workshop will be held at the Culpeper County Library on Friday, Jan. 13 from 10 a.m. to noon. The library is located at 271 Southgate Shopping Center in Culpeper.

Further workshops will be held at the Orange Public Works building on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to noon, which is located at 11350 Porter Road in Orange and at the Piedmont Virginia Community College Eugene Giuseppe Center, located at 222 Main Street in Standardsville, on Thursday, Feb. 2 from 10 a.m. to noon.