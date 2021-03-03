VCU launches 'comprehensive' review of Greek life following death of student

Before announcing the broader review, VCU suspended the Delta Chi chapter over the weekend, as did the national organization of the fraternity. The local chapter had previously been suspended by VCU in 2018 for failing to comply with university policies.

Klink said in his Tuesday statement that the university is working closely with the Richmond police on the investigation into Oakes's death and said the probe would examine whether Delta Chi played any role in it. He said the university will also take additional actions at the conclusion of the police investigation.

"While eager for answers, we must allow time for the investigation to proceed," Klink said.

VCU's Greek system has 1,500 students in 40 fraternities and sororities, according to its website. Some students have been circulating a petition calling for the expulsion of Delta Chi after Oakes's death.

Richmond police said Tuesday they had no update on the investigation into Oakes's death. The state medical examiner's office, which performed an autopsy Monday on Oakes, said the results were still pending Tuesday.