VDH: cornavirus vaccine allocation will be less at first

The Trump Administration’s Operation Warp Speed informed the Virginia Department of Health late Thursday that, like other states, Virginia’s estimated allocation of COVID-19 vaccine doses will be less than initially planned for the next few weeks.

Virginia is now planning to receive 370,650 doses of vaccine in December from Pfizer and Moderna, down from the previously expected 480,000, according to a VDH news release Friday morning.

Virginia’s health care personnel and long-term care facility residents remain top priority for vaccination. Eighteen Virginia hospitals received initial shipments of the Pfizer vaccine this week, including Culpeper Medical Center, and they began dispersing a total of 72,125 doses to frontline healthcare workers.

Virginia has placed an order for 146,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine, which if approved by the FDA, will begin arriving the week of Christmas, Dec. 21, according to the release. VDH is working closely with the CDC to ensure a smooth and equitable vaccine deployment, the release stated.

The three-hospital UVA Novant health system that includes Culpeper received its initial shipment of 1,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday.