VDH data: COVID-19 death toll, hospitalizations still rising in Culpeper area, cases down

In the past week, the five-county area spanning Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock added 21 new deaths from COVID-19 as of Monday, March 1.

The rate of new positive cases continues to fall.

Culpeper and Fauquier continue to be hardest hit for virus deaths with 52 in each county as of Monday, according to VDH – 13 more in total in the two counties since Feb. 23.

In total across the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District since March of 2020, 143 local people have died from the novel coronavirus as of Monday. The RRHD reported 11 new hospitalizations in the past week, mostly in Culpeper and Fauquier counties.

Since the start of the pandemic almost a year ago, some 434 people from the local health district have been hospitalized with the virus.

As of March 1, the seven-day average for new virus cases in Culpeper was eight, showing a continued decline.

As of March 1 in Culpeper County, 11,001 COVID-19 vaccinations had been administered, compared to 9,088 shots as of last Monday, according to VDH.

Fauquier Health on Monday lifted its zero-visitor policy at the Warrenton hospital and shifted to a limited-visitor policy due to a continued decrease in new positive cases.