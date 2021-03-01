VDH data: COVID-19 death toll, hospitalizations still rising in Culpeper area, cases down

In the past week, the five-county area spanning Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock added 21 new deaths from COVID-19 as of Monday, March 1.
The rate of new positive cases continues to fall.
Culpeper and Fauquier continue to be hardest hit for virus deaths with 52 in each county as of Monday, according to VDH – 13 more in total in the two counties since Feb. 23.
In total across the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District since March of 2020, 143 local people have died from the novel coronavirus as of Monday. The RRHD reported 11 new hospitalizations in the past week, mostly in Culpeper and Fauquier counties.
Since the start of the pandemic almost a year ago, some 434 people from the local health district have been hospitalized with the virus.
As of March 1, the seven-day average for new virus cases in Culpeper was eight, showing a continued decline.
As of March 1 in Culpeper County, 11,001 COVID-19 vaccinations had been administered, compared to 9,088 shots as of last Monday, according to VDH.
Fauquier Health on Monday lifted its zero-visitor policy at the Warrenton hospital and shifted to a limited-visitor policy due to a continued decrease in new positive cases.
Fauquier Hospital is now limiting visitors to the facility if they are essential for the patient’s physical or emotional well-being and care, including care partners. Some exceptions may still apply that prevent a visitor from entering the facility. The hospital still encourages use of alternative mechanisms for patient and visitor interactions such as video-call applications on cell phones or tablets, according to a hospital news release.
Points of facility entry will continue to be limited to ensure all patients and visitors can be properly screened for COVID-19 symptoms. If fever or other symptoms are present, visitors will not be allowed entry into the facility.
Fauquier Health also announced that the Bistro on the Hill is now serving outside patrons for takeout only. Anyone coming into the bistro for a to-go-meal from 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. will still be required to enter through the main lobby to receive screening.