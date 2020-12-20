VDH: Less COVID-19 vaccine available than first thought

The Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed told the Virginia Department of Health late Thursday that, like other states, Virginia’s estimated allocation of COVID-19 vaccine doses will be less than initially planned for the next few weeks.

Virginia now plans to get 370,650 doses of vaccine in December from Pfizer and Moderna, down from the previously expected 480,000, the Health Department said Friday.

Virginia’s health-care personnel and long-term-care facility residents remain top priorities for vaccination. Eighteen Virginia hospitals received initial shipments of the Pfizer vaccine last week, including Culpeper Medical Center, and they began dispersing a total of 72,125 doses to frontline health-care workers.

Virginia has placed an order for 146,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine, which if approved by the FDA, will begin arriving the week of Christmas, Dec. 21, the state Health Department said in a statement.

VDH is working closely with the federal Centers for Disease Control to ensure a smooth and equitable vaccine deployment, it said.

The three-hospital UVA Novant Health System, which includes Culpeper, received its initial shipment of 1,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday.