VDH updates hotline to assist non-English speakers with COVID-19 information

The Virginia Department of Health has updated its hotline to make the process easier for non-English speaking callers to get COVID-19 information and other community health related information, according to an agency release.

The ASK-VDH-3 hotline recording includes a greeting in Spanish that helps callers connect with COVID-19 and other public health resources.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The call center works with a translation service to accommodate 200 languages. All non-English callers will be placed on a brief hold and connected to an interpreter, who will ask for the caller’s name and assist them with inquiries. A representative will assist them with their inquiries, for example, how to get the vaccine, the release stated.

The ASK-VDH-3 hotline handles a variety of public health inquiries, such as COVID-19 vaccination questions, information about COVID-19 testing locations, questions about isolation and quarantine, free community testing events and COVID-19 isolation and quarantine guidance.

The VDH call center is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Information discussed with representatives is confidential and protected.

VDH offers an online vaccine eligibility tool to assist users in identifying in which phase of vaccine distribution they are. Download the free COVIDWISE app on a smartphone and it will anonymously notify registrants if they have been exposed to COVID-19. The app does not collect, store, track or use location data.