VDOT, county eye higher posted speed for portion of Route 3 in Stevensburg

“We did not want to just do that without bringing that recommendation to the board,” Nesbit said, “But we feel pretty strongly (the speed) should be adjusted.”

Chase, listening by phone, strongly disagreed.

“I think it’s crazy what he’s talking about,” the supervisor said.

Chase noted dangerous conditions near the Stevensburg Post Office and at the village’s main intersection at Route 663. He said the center lane is inadequate for vehicles turning left in either direction. Chase said the area should remain posted at 45mph and encouraged the sheriff’s office to enforce it.

“If they gave me a badge I could pay for his whole department in a week,” Chase said.

Board Chairman Gary Deal said he would defer to Chase on the matter and asked if he would be willing to increase the speed in any part of the two-mile section of highway.

The Stevensburg supervisor agreed, saying the speed could be increased to 55mph in an approximate three-quarter mile stretch starting at historic Salubria, the 18th century manor house owned by the Germanna Foundation.

Chase insisted it stay at 45mph in the stretch spanning Route 663, the post office and the Luck Stone quarry.