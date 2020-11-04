VDOT, county eye higher posted speed for portion of Route 3 in Stevensburg

In an apparent effort to enhance safety along a dangerous stretch of road in eastern Culpeper County, the speed limit could be rising. A portion of Route 3 through the hamlet of Stevensburg is a notoriously accident-prone area with heavy truck traffic.
Many vehicles passing through what has been a 45-mile-per-hour zone since the highway was widened three years ago disregard the reduction in speed. The posted speed limit along the approximate two-mile stretch somewhat abruptly drops from 55 mph.
A recent VDOT study showed vehicles traveled at an average speed of 67 mph on Route 3 through Stevensburg—even with flashing signs showing their speed and advising motorists to slow down.
In the past three years, the area has seen five crashes resulting in nine injuries. One of the crashes was a DUI and in another, a vehicle was traveling at 145mph, VDOT District Administrator Mark Nesbit told the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors at its meeting Tuesday morning.
It was the board’s decision to lower the speed limit through Stevensburg when the four-lane highway opened. Stevensburg Supervisor Bill Chase, previously injured in a wreck near the post office in the area, led the effort for a lower speed limit in the agricultural and residential region that also houses a large rock quarry.
The result of the recent speed study suggested the speed should be a uniform 55 mph, Nesbit said. The county sheriff’s office and state police concurred, he added.
“We did not want to just do that without bringing that recommendation to the board,” Nesbit said, “But we feel pretty strongly (the speed) should be adjusted.”
Support Local Journalism
Chase, listening by phone, strongly disagreed.
“I think it’s crazy what he’s talking about,” the supervisor said.
Chase noted dangerous conditions near the Stevensburg Post Office and at the village’s main intersection at Route 663. He said the center lane is inadequate for vehicles turning left in either direction. Chase said the area should remain posted at 45mph and encouraged the sheriff’s office to enforce it.
“If they gave me a badge I could pay for his whole department in a week,” Chase said.
Board Chairman Gary Deal said he would defer to Chase on the matter and asked if he would be willing to increase the speed in any part of the two-mile section of highway.
The Stevensburg supervisor agreed, saying the speed could be increased to 55mph in an approximate three-quarter mile stretch starting at historic Salubria, the 18th century manor house owned by the Germanna Foundation.
Chase insisted it stay at 45mph in the stretch spanning Route 663, the post office and the Luck Stone quarry.
Nesbit said if the board was willing to partially raise the speed limit through Stevensburg: “We certainly can do that.”
VDOT will collaborate with staff on the proposal and return next month to ratify plans.
540/825-4315
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!