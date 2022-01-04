VDOT: Crews worked all night, will reach most secondary roads today after snowstorm

VDOT crews worked overnight to clear roads and are pushing onto secondary roads that have not yet been plowed. Crews will continue to work today until all roads are in passable condition. Progress is expected to be slow as many trees have also fallen on those roads and will need to be removed to allow plows to complete their work, the release stated.

VDOT continues to caution against unnecessary travel on Tuesday. Any slush or water on the roads, even those that have been plowed, has frozen overnight and will remain slick until temperatures rise above freezing. Rising temperatures and sun forecast for Tuesday will help with melting as the plows continue working.

VDOT advises motorists to postpone travel as long as possible to give crews time to treat roads. Before leaving, check road conditions and traffic cameras along your route on VDOT’s traffic and 511Virginia.org

Keep a safe distance of at least five seconds from vehicles, brake very lightly to keep your tires from slipping on pavement and do not pass snowplows.