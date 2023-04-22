The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District next week in:

Culpeper County

U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike)—Utility construction. Expect alternating lane and shoulder closures with flaggers between North Blue Ridge Avenue and Aspen Street in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 674 (Kellys Ford Road)—Sign construction. Expect right shoulder closures at Route 620 (Edwards Shop Road) in the eastbound lanes, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 685 (Fleetwood Heights Road)—Other traffic engineering. Expect road closure between Route 795 (Cobbs Legion Road) and Route (676 (Beverly Ford Road), daily through May 5.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) Interstate 66—Shoulder repairs. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 24 and mile marker 34 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Interstate 66—Bridge deck repairs. Expect left lane closures between mile marker 32 and mile marker 29 in the westbound lanes, nightly, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. During right lane closures, exit 31 (The Plains/Old Tavern) will be closed.

(NEW) Route 17 (Marsh Road)—Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect lane closures between Route 668 (Savannah Branch Road) and Route 653 (Morgansburg Road), Tuesday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 28 (Catlett Road)—Roadway improvements. Expect lane and shoulder closures with flaggers between Route 1120 (Edgewood Drive) and Route 661 (Oak Shade Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, nightly, 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

(NEW) Route 691 (Old Waterloo Road)—Pipe repairs/installation. Expect total road closure between Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road) and Route 678 (Waterloo Road) Monday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs around the work zone and watch for workers near the roadways.

(NEW) Route 691 (Old Waterloo Road)—Paving operations. Expect alternating lane between Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road) and Route 678 (Waterloo Road), Sunday through Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Orange County

(NEW) U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway—New directional sign construction. Expect right shoulder closures at Route 629 (Orange Springs Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.