The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper area this week:

Culpeper County

(NEW) Pavement markings—Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, Monday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. in the following areas:

U.S. 29 (James Monroe Highway), between the Madison County line and the Fauquier County line in the northbound lanes.

U.S. 29 (James Monroe Highway), between Route 609 (Hoover Road) and Route 651 (Freemans Ford Road) in the northbound lanes.

(NEW) U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway)—Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures with flaggers between Route 652 (Cedar Grove Road) and U.S. 522 (Germanna Highway) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. 522 (West Evans Street)—New roadway construction. Expect road closures and detours with flaggers for a new roundabout between North West Street and Gardner Street. Follow detour signs around the intersection. Project completion date is Aug. 31.

(NEW) Route 721 (White Oak Road)—Culvert repairs. Expect alternating lane closures at U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 620 (Edwards Shop Road)—Bridge inspection work. Expect alternating lane closures at Route 682 (Fields Mill Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 802 (Springs Road)—Bridge substructure repairs/replacement. Expect all lanes closed between Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) and Route 693 (Scottsville Road) in the westbound lanes, Expected completion date is Oct. 5.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) Pavement markings—Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, in the following areas:

U.S. 17 (Highway 17), between the Stafford County line and U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) in the northbound lanes, Sunday and Monday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

U.S. 29 (James Madison Highway), between the Culpeper County line and the Prince William County line, Tuesday through Thursday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

U.S. 29 (James Madison Highway), between the Culpeper County line and the Prince William County line, Sunday and Monday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

U.S. 29 (Lee Highway West), between Route 621 (Freemans Ford Road) and Route 625 (Pilgrims Rest Road) in the southbound lanes, Sunday through Thursday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 28 (Catlett Road), between U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) and the Prince William County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Sunday and Monday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66—Mowing operations. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 23 and mile marker 33 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66—Shoulder repairs. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 15 and mile marker 20 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 66—Roadway sweeping. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 35 and mile marker 36 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Thursday at 8 p.m. to Friday at 5 a.m.

(UPDATE) U.S. 29 (Lee Highway)—New roadway construction. Expect left shoulder closures between Route 215 (Vint Hill Road) and the Prince William County line, Sunday through Tuesday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) U.S. 17 (James Madison Highway)—Pavement marker repairs. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 687 (Opal Road) and Route 823 (Spring Mill Road in the southbound lanes, Sunday and Monday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Greene County

(NEW) U.S. 33 (Stanardsville Bypass)—Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect work crews near the roadway between Route 623 (Swift Run Road) and Route 810 (Dyke Road) in the eastbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 33 (Stanardsville Bypass)—Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect work crews near the roadway between Route 622 (Celt Road) and Route 638 (Turkey Ridge Road) in the westbound lanes, Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 638 (Turkey Ridge Road)—Bridge replacement. Road will be closed between Route 634 (Bull Yearling Road) and Route 637 (South River Road). Project completion date is Dec. 15.

Louisa County

(NEW) Bridge inspection work—Expect alternating lane closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 136 and mile marker 138 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Sunday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.

U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway), between U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) and Spring Creek Parkway in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Tuesday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(UPDATE) Tree removal operations—Expect shoulder and lane closures, daily, in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 143 and mile marker 147 in the westbound lanes, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 136 and mile marker 145 in the westbound lanes, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64—Ditch cleaning operations. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64—Mowing operation. Expect mobile work zone with right shoulder closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Interstate 64—Ditch cleaning operations. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 522 (Cross County Road)—Pavement markings. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between U.S. 250 (Broad Street Road) and the Spotsylvania County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Thursday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 695 (Hamilton Road)—Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Expect total road closure between Route 640 (East Jack Jouett Road) and Route 636 (Valentine Mill Road). Please follow detour signs around the work zone. Expected completion date: Dec. 30, 2023.

Madison County

(UPDATE) Pavement markings—Expect mobile work zone with alternating lane closures in the following areas:

U.S. 15 (South James Madison Highway), between the Orange County line and the Culpeper County line, Sunday through Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 230 (Orange Road), between U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) and U.S. 15 (South James Madison Highway) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Sunday and Monday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 231 (South Blue Ridge Turnpike), between Route 641 (Liberty Mills Road) and the Orange County line, Sunday through Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Orange County

(NEW) Pavement markings—Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in the following areas:

U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway), between Route 231 (West Gordon Avenue) and the Louisa County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

U.S. 15 (South James Madison Highway), between the Madison County line and the Louisa County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail), between Route 231 (West Gordon Avenue) and the Greene County line in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway), between Route 719 (Belmont Road) and the Culpeper County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 3 (Germanna Highway), between the Spotsylvania County line and the Culpeper County line in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday through Saturday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 20 (Constitution Highway), between the Albemarle County and Columbus Road in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 20 (Constitution Highway), between Route 3 (Germanna Highway) and Waugh Boulevard in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday through Saturday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike), between U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) and the Madison County line in the northbound and southbound lanes Sunday through Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 231 (Gordon Avenue), between the Gordonsville Circle and the Louisa County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Sunday through Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 653 (Sycamore Ridge Road)—Culvert repairs. Expect all lanes closed at the Piney River Crossing between Route 600 (Swindler Hollow Road) and Route 612 (Hull School Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, from Monday through Thursday, Aug. 31. All driveways are accessible through the duration of the project.