The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper area this week:

Culpeper County

U.S. 522 (West Evans Street/Sperryville Pike)—Construction of roundabout at U.S. 522 and North Blue Ridge Road, administered by the town of Culpeper. Road closed between North West Street and Gardner Street with a signed detour in place for motorists. Anticipated completion is on Aug. 31.

(UPDATE) Route 721 (White Oak Road)—Culvert repairs. Monday through Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., expect alternating lane closures at U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway).

Route 802 (Springs Road)—Bridge replacement. Road closed between Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) and Route 693 (Scottsville Road). Use alternate routes. Anticipated completion is Oct. 5.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Soil borings—On Tuesday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., expect shoulder closures along eastbound and westbound lanes at the following locations:

Interstate 66 between mile markers 26 and 27

Route 647 (Crest Hill Road) at Route 863 (Lake Daniel Road)

(NEW) Interstate 66—Pavement marking. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures at the following times and locations:

Eastbound lanes from mile marker 14 to 37, Sunday through Thursday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Westbound lanes from mile marker 37 to 14, Sunday through Wednesday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Route 28 (Catlett Road)—Bridge inspection work at the Route 28 bridge over Cedar Run, near Route 818 (Old Catlett Road). Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging.

Greene County

U.S. 33 (Stanardsville Bypass)—Utility work under VDOT permit. Stay alert for work crews near the roadway between Route 623 (Swift Run Road) and Route 810 (Dyke Road) in the eastbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 638 (Turkey Ridge Road)—Bridge replacement. Road will be closed between Route 634 (Bull Yearling Road) and Route 637 (South River Road). Anticipated completion date is Dec. 15.

Louisa County

(NEW) Pavement marking—Expect mobile, alternating lane closures at the following times and locations:

U.S. 15 (South James Madison Highway), between the Orange County line and the Fluvanna County line, Monday through Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 22 (Louisa Road) between the Albemarle County line and U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail), daily through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) between U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) and the Hanover County line, daily beginning Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

U.S. 522 (Cross Country Road) between U.S. 250 (Broad Street) and the town of Mineral, daily through Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) between the town of Mineral and the Spotsylvania County line, daily through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64—Tree removal work along westbound Interstate 64 between mile markers 143 and 147. Expect left shoulder and left lane closures, daily, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UDATE) Interstate 64—Mowing. Expect mobile work zone with right shoulder closures between mile markers 131 and 147 in the eastbound and westbound lanes on Sunday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64—Brush removal along eastbound lanes between mile markers 131 and 147. Expect mobile work zone with shoulder closures daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64—Ditch cleaning. Expect right shoulder closures between mile markers 131 and 147 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 610 (Holly Grove Drive)—Bridge inspection. On Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., expect alternating lane closures between Route 664 (Gammon Town Road) and Route 752 (River Bend Drive).

Route 695 (Hamilton Road)—Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Expect total road closure between Route 640 (East Jack Jouett Road) and Route 636 (Valentine Mill Road). Please follow detour signs around the work zone. Anticipated completion is on Dec. 30.

Orange County

(UPDATE) Pavement markings—On Sunday and Monday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., expect mobile, alternating lane closures in the following areas:

U.S. 15 (South James Madison Highway), between the Madison County line and the Louisa County line.

U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway), between Route 719 (Belmont Road) and the Culpeper County line.

Route 3 (Germanna Highway), between the Spotsylvania County line and the Culpeper County line.

Route 20 (Constitution Highway), between Route 3 (Germanna Highway) and Waugh Boulevard.

(NEW) Route 669 (Marquis Road)—Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 671 (Village Road) and Route 650 (Independence Road), daily, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 653 (Sycamore Ridge Road)—Culvert repairs. Expect all northbound and southbound lanes to be closed at the Piney River Crossing between Route 600 (Swindler Hollow Road) and Route 612 (Hull School Road), Monday through Thursday, Aug. 31. All driveways are accessible through the duration of the project.