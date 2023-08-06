The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper area this week:

Culpeper County

(UPDATE) Pavement markings—Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in the following areas:

U.S. 522 (Germanna Highway), between the Culpeper Town line and The Rappahannock County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Sunday through Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 3 (Germanna Highway), between the Culpeper Town line to the Orange County line, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Sunday through Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 299 (Madison Road), between U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) and U.S. 29 (James Monroe Highway) in the northbound lanes, Sunday and Monday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 299 (Madison Road), between U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) and Friendship Way, in the southbound lanes, Sunday and Monday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Bridge inspection work—Expect left lane closures, Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway), at U.S. Business 15 (Brandy Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes.

U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) at U.S. 522 (Germanna Highway) in the southbound lanes.

(UPDATE) U.S. 522 (West Evans Street)—Expect road closures and detours with flaggers for a new roundabout between North West Street and Gardner Street. Follow detour signs around the intersection. Project completion date is Aug. 31.

(NEW) Route 721 (White Oak Road)—Slope work. Expect alternating lane closures at U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Route 802 (Springs Road)—Bridge substructure repairs/replacement. Expect lanes closed between Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) and Route 693 (Scottsville Road) in the westbound lanes, beginning Monday. Expected completion date is Oct. 5.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Pavement markings—Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., in the following areas:

U.S. 17 (Winchester Road), between Route 691 (Carters Run Road) and U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) in the northbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday.

U.S. 17 (Route 17 Spur), between the Warrenton Town line and Route 691 (Old Waterloo Road), in the northbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday.

U.S. 17 (Route 17 Bypass), between the Warrenton Town line and U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) in the northbound lanes, Sunday and Monday.

U.S. 17 (Eastern Bypass North), between Route 1056 (Moffet Drive) and U.S. 15 (Eastern Bypass) in the northbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday.

U.S. 17 (Highway 17), between the Stafford County line and U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) in the northbound lanes, Wednesday through Saturday.

U.S. 17 (Highway 17), between U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) and U.S. 17 (Warrenton Road) in the southbound lanes, Wednesday through Saturday.

U.S. 17 (Eastern Bypass South), between U.S. 17 (Eastern Bypass) ramp intersection and Route 744 (Lovers Lane) in the southbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday.

U.S. 17 (Highway 17), between Route 691 (Carters Run Road) and U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) in the southbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday.

U.S. 17 (Route 17 Bypass), between Business 17 (Broadview Avenue) Route 670 (Old Meetze Road) in the southbound lanes, Sunday through Tuesday.

U.S. 17 (Highway 17), between Route 691 (Carters Run Road) and U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) in the southbound lanes, Sunday and Monday.

U.S. 211 (Lee Highway), between the Culpeper County line and Route 681 (Holtzclaw Road) in the eastbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday.

U.S. 211 (Lee Highway), between the Warrenton Town line and Old Bridge Road in the westbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday.

U.S. 245 (Old Tavern Road), between Route 703 (Enon Church Road) and Route 55 (Main Street) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Sunday and Monday.

Route 28 (Catlett Road), between U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) and the Prince William County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Thursday through Saturday.

(NEW) Updating directional signs—Expect right shoulder closures, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

Interstate 66, at mile marker 21 in the eastbound lanes.

Interstate 66 between Exit Ramp 23 (Lea Road) and Route 731 (Cobbler Mountain Road) in the eastbound lanes.

Interstate 66, at mile marker 25 in the westbound lanes.

U.S. 17 (Winchester Road), at Route 701 (Gap Run Road) in the northbound lanes.

U.S. 17 (Winchester Road), between Route 55 (Winchester Road) and Route 713 (Maidstone Road) in the northbound lanes.

U.S. 17 (Highway 17), between Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) and Route 713 (Maidstone Road) in the southbound lanes.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway), between Route 731 (Cobbler Mountain Road) and U.S. 17 (Winchester Road)

Mowing operations—Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, daily, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the following areas:

U.S. 17 (Route 17 Spur), between the Warrenton Town line and the ramp to Interstate 66 East, in the northbound and southbound lanes.

U.S. 17 (Highway 17), between the Stafford County line and U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway), in the northbound and southbound lanes.

U.S. 29 (James Madison Highway), between the Culpeper County line and Route 687 (Opal Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes.

U.S. 29 (James Madison Highway), between Route 687 (Opal Road) and Prince William County, in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 28 (Catlett Road) between Prince William County and U.S. 17 (Marsh Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes.

(NEW) Interstate 66—Ditch cleaning operations. Expect shoulder closures between Exit Ramp 23 (Lea Road) and Route 731 (Cobbler Mountain Road) in the eastbound lanes, U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) in the westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 15 (Blackwell Road)—Paving operations. Expect right lane and right shoulder closures between U.S. 15 (East Lee Highway) and U.S. 29 (Lee Highway) in the southbound lanes, Sunday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Route 613 (Jeffersonton Road)—Bridge repairs. Expect road closure between Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road) and Route 613 (Waterloo Road) Tuesday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bridge will reopen each day after 3 p.m.

Greene County

Utility work under VDOT permit—Expect alternating lane closures in the westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the following areas:

U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail), between Route 810 (Dyke Road) and Route 623 (Swift Run Road).

U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail), between Route 638 (Turkey Ridge Road) and Route 622 (Celt Road)

Route 638 (Turkey Ridge Road)—Bridge replacement. Road will be closed between Route 634 (Bull Yearling Road) and Route 637 (South River Road). Project completion date is Dec. 15.

Madison County

(NEW) Pavement markings—Expect mobile work zone with alternating lane closures, Monday through Friday, in the following areas:

U.S. 29 (South Main Street), between U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) and U.S. 29 )North Seminole Trail) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 231 (North Blue Ridge Turnpike), between U.S. 29 (North Main Street) and the Rappahannock County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 707 (Nethers Road)—Bridge replacement. Expect total road closure at Route 749 (Moon Road). Please follow posted detour signs around the work zone. Expected completion date is Aug. 10.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike)—Tree trimming operations. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 20 (Constitution Highway) and U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Pavement markings—Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., in the following areas:

U.S. 211 (Lee Highway), between U.S. Business 211 (Main Street) and U.S. Business 211 (Warren Avenue) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday.

U.S. 211 (Lee Highway), between Route 48 (Skyline Drive) and Route 667 (Estes Mill Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday.

U.S. 211 (Lee Highway), between Route 1003 (Water Street) and the Fauquier/Culpeper County line in the eastbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday.

U.S. 211 (Lee Highway), between Route 622 (Old Bridge Road) and Waterpenny Lane in the westbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday.

U.S. 211 (Lee Highway), between Route 667 (Estes Mill Road) and Waterpenny Lane in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday through Thursday.

U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike), between Route 604 (Round Hill Road) and the Culpeper County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Sunday through Tuesday.

U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike), between U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) and the Warren County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday.

U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) between U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) and Route 231 (F T Valley Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Wednesday.

Route 231 (F T Valley Road), between U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) and the Madison County line.

(NEW) U.S. 211 (Lee Highway)—Paving operation. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between U.S. 211 (Warren Avenue) and Sisk Lane in the eastbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.