The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper area this week:

Culpeper County

(UPDATE) New roadway construction—Expect road closures and detours with flaggers for a new roundabout, in the following areas:

U.S. 522 (West Evans Street), closed between North West Street and Gardner Street. Follow detour signs around the intersection. Project completion date is August 31.

U.S. 522 (West Evans Street), closed between North Blue Ridge Avenue and Aspen Street, in the northbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Bridge inspection work—Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

U.S. 29 (James Madison Highway), between the ramp to and from U.S. 522 (Germanna Highway) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

U.S. 29 (James Madison Highway) at Route 762 (Brandy Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 663 (Alanthus Road)—Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between Route 685 (Fleetwood Heights Road) and Route 1022 (Brenridge Drive) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66—Herbicide spraying. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 14 and mile marker 26 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, nightly, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Roadway improvements—Expect work crews near the roadway, nightly, 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. in the following areas:

Route 28 (Catlett Road), between Route 661 (Oak Shade Road) and Route 1120 (Edgewood Drive) in the southbound lanes.

Route 661 (Ok Shade Road), between Route 662 (Weaversville Road) and Route 1240 (Blake Lane) in the eastbound lanes.

(NEW) Interstate 66—Ditch cleaning operations. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 15 and mile marker 27 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3;30 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66—Tree trimming operations. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 30 and mile marker 35 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7:30 to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 15 (Falmouth Street)—Paving operations. Expect alternating lane closures between U.S. 17 (East Shirley Avenue) and Aviary Street in the northbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (James Madison Highway)—Bridge inspection work. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 687 (Opal Road) and Route 844 (Fayettesville Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Route 616 (Casanova Road)—Pipe repairs/installation. Expect a full closure. Please follow detour signs directing drivers around the work area between Route 602 (Weston Road) and Route 643 (Meetze Road), Monday and Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Route 709 (Belvoir Road)—Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect shoulder closures between Route 750 (Harrison Road) and Route 55 (John Marshall Highway), in the southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Greene County

(NEW) U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail)—Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right lane closures between Route 677 (Estes Lane) and Route 621 (Seville Road) in the southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) / U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) Intersection Improvements—Expect milling, paving, striping, punch list and grassing on U.S. 29 and U.S. 33 between U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) and Route 680 (Pinewood Court) in the eastbound and westbound lanes. Please use extra caution through the work zone, daily, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and nightly on U.S. 29.

Route 638 (Turkey Ridge Road)—Bridge replacement. Road will be closed between Route 634 (Bull Yearling Road) and Route 637 (South River Road). Project completion date is December 15.

Madison County

(NEW) U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail)—Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right lane closures between Route 677 (Estes Lane) and Route 621 (Seville Road) in the southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 231 (Orange Road)—Tree trimming operations. Expect flagging operations between U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) and the Orange County line, daily in the northbound and southbound lanes, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 707 (Nethers Road)—Bridge replacement. Expect total road closure at Route 749 (Moon Road). Please follow posted detour signs around the work zone. Expected completion date is August 10.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 20 (Constitution Highway)—Brush removal. Expect work crews near the roadways between Route 650 (Independence Road) and U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) in the northbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 621 (Mine Run Road)—Other bridge work. Expect lane and shoulder closures at Route 692 (Grasty Gold Mine Road) in the westbound lanes, Tuesday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) U.S. 211 (Lee Highway)—Paving operations. Expect alternating lane closures between U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) and U.S. 211 (Warren Avenue) in the westbound lanes, daily 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.